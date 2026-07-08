PM Modi offers prayers at 1,000-year-old Prambanan Temple in Indonesia, shares stunning aerial footage | Watch

Jakarta:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (July 8) visited the nearly 1,000-year-old historic Prambanan Temple complex in Indonesia and offered prayers at the historic temple, which is dedicated to the Hindu Trimurti-Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Brahma. He was accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

PM Modi shares breathtaking Prambanan Temple aerial footage

En route from Yogyakarta to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Prime Minister shared a stunning aerial view of the temple complex from his helicopter, describing the monument as "majestic."

Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi posted, "The majestic Prambanan Temple!" along with a photograph captured during the helicopter journey as he approached the nearly 1,000-year-old temple complex alongside Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The visit comes ahead of the formal launch of an India-backed conservation and restoration initiative for the Prambanan Temple, marking a significant milestone in New Delhi's cultural diplomacy under its Act East policy. The preservation project reflects India's growing role in safeguarding shared civilisational heritage across Southeast Asia.

By contributing expertise to preserve one of Asia's most significant Hindu monuments, both countries aim to strengthen heritage conservation while expanding strategic, economic, and people-to-people cooperation.

About Prambanan Temple

Located on the island of Java, the Prambanan Temple Complex is the largest Hindu temple site in Indonesia and the second-largest in Southeast Asia after Cambodia's Angkor Wat. Spread across nearly 40 hectares, the sprawling complex originally comprised around 240 temples and continues to stand as one of Indonesia's most significant cultural landmarks, reflecting the deep historical and cultural connections between the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

The temple complex was constructed during the 9th century CE under the Hindu Mataram Kingdom. Historical records suggest that King Rakai Pikatan initiated the construction, which was later completed by his successor Lokapala. The monument was built to honour Shaivite Hinduism and is often regarded as the architectural counterpart to the nearby Buddhist Borobudur Temple, constructed under the rival Sailendra dynasty.

At the heart of the complex stand three towering temples dedicated to the Hindu Trimurti, Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Brahma. Built from volcanic stone, the central Shiva Temple rises to approximately 47 metres and showcases classical Hindu architectural excellence through its soaring spires, symmetrical layouts and intricately carved gateways.

Recognising its immense historical and cultural significance, UNESCO designated Prambanan a World Heritage Site in 1991. Today, it remains one of Indonesia's foremost cultural attractions and an enduring symbol of the region's rich religious heritage.

Written by Jitisha Parihar. Jitisha Parihar is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.

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