US President Joe Biden offers condolences to PM Modi over his mother Heeraben's demise

PM Modi's mother's demise: US President Joe Biden on Saturday condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi. "Jill and I send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the loss of his mother, Heeraben Modi. Our prayers are with the Prime Minister and his family at this difficult time," wrote US President on Twitter.

Notably, Heeraben (100) breathed her last at around 3:30 am at U N Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. Subsequently, condolences have started pouring in from across the world over the demise of the mother of the Prime Minister.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condoled the demise of his Indian counterpart's mother and said that there was no greater loss than losing one’s mother. Taking to the microblogging site, Pakistan PM wrote, "There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother."

Japan's PM was one of the first world leaders to offer condolences

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was one of the first world leaders to offer condolences to PM Narendra Modi over the passing away of his mother. Kishida tweeted, "PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace."

China too condoled the death of Heeraben

The Chinese Embassy in India also condoled her death, saying, "Our hearts go out to the grieving family. May her soul rest in peace."

Ex-Sri Lankan PM pours condolence. Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. He tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Smt. Heeraben Modi. My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the loss of his beloved mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the PM and his family in this hour of grief."

"My heart breaks for you"

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov offered condolences to PM Modi over the death of his mother. He tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on the biggest loss. My heart breaks for you Om Shanti." German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann tweeted, "Deepest and sincere condolences to honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi. We join him and his family in mourning their loss."

Extending condolences to PM Modi, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann tweeted, "Deepest and sincere condolences to honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We join him and his family in mourning their loss."

