'No greater loss than losing...': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif condoles demise of PM Modi's mother Heeraben

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday condoled the demise of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi and said that there is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. Notably, Heeraben (100) breathed her last at around 3:30 am at U N Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. Condolences have started pouring in from across the world over the demise of the mother of Prime Minister. Taking to the microblogging site, Pakistan PM wrote, "There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing away of his mother."

Meanwhile, taking to the microblogging site, PM Modi paid tribute to her late mother with a heartwarming message where he called her beloved mother "a selfless karmyogi whose life was committed to values." "Always remember what my mother told me at her 100th birthday that 'work with wisdom and live with purity," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

It is worth mentioning Heeraben lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

