PM Modi meets Mauritius President Gokhool, gifts Mahakumbh water, Bihar's Makhana and more Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day state visit to the Republic of Mauritius. Earlier, PM Modi, along with his Mauritian counterpart Navin Ramgoolam, planted a Bael (Wood Apple) Tree at the SSR Botanical Garden as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Dharambeer Gokhool, President of the Republic of Mauritius, at the State House in the southeast Asian nation. During the meeting, PM Modi gifted the holy Sangam water, Mahkhana from Bihar, Banarasi Silk Saree from Varanasi and an idol of Lord Ganesha to the president and his wife.

The two leaders exchanged views on deepening the special and close bilateral ties between India and Mauritius. In this context, they recalled the shared history between the two countries and the existence of strong people-to-people linkages.

The Prime Minister noted that it was an honour for him to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius as Chief Guest for the second time. In a special gesture, the Prime Minister handed over OCI cards to President Gokhool and First Lady Vrinda Gokhool.

Prime Minister also visited the Ayurveda Garden in the State House, established in collaboration with the Government of India. Prime Minister noted that Mauritius is an important partner for India in advancing the benefits of traditional medicine, including Ayurveda. After the talks, President Gokhool hosted a State lunch in honour of the Prime Minister.

Earlier, PM Modi, along with his Mauritian counterpart Navin Ramgoolam, planted a Bael (Wood Apple) Tree at the SSR Botanical Garden as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. PM Modi is on a two-day state visit to the southeast Asian nation.