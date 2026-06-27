PM Modi meets Jonathan, world's oldest living land animal during visit to Seychelles.

Victoria:

Soon after arriving at Seychelles, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Patrick Herminie on Saturday toured the National Botanical Garden of Seychelles in Victoria. During the tour of the sanctuary, Prime Minister Modi was seen enthusiastically feeding large turtles, including the famed 194-year-old Jonathan, recognised as the world's oldest living land animal.

Two leaders plant commemorative sapling in Victoria

The two leaders also planted a commemorative sapling within the premises and interacted closely with the conservatory staff, who briefed the visiting dignitaries on the unique flora and fauna of the sanctuary. PM Modi arrived in the capital city of Victoria on Saturday afternoon on a three-day visit to the island country.

“Visited the Giant Tortoise Enclosure at the Seychelles National Botanical Garden with President Dr Patrick Herminie. The Aldabra Giant Tortoise, which is native to Seychelles, is among the largest and longest-living species on Earth, with some of them witnessing over two centuries of history. The Aldabra Giant Tortoise also have an association with the special friendship between India and Seychelles. In 2014, two of them were gifted to the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata. A few years later, Seychelles gifted a few more tortoises to Hyderabad Zoo,” he said on X.

PM Modi will be Guest of Honour at Golden Jubilee celebrations

In a boost to bilateral cooperation, PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country's National Day, marking 50 years since Seychelles got independence from the United Kingdom in 1976.

In a special gesture reflecting the deep diplomatic bonds between the two democracies, President Patrick Herminie, alongside several top cabinet ministers and senior officials, personally received Prime Minister Modi at the tarmac.

The arrival reception featured vibrant cultural performances, including a traditional dance from the Kutch region of Gujarat. Reflecting on the cultural presentation, the Prime Minister took to social media platform X to post, "Amazing cultural connect! The welcome at the airport in Seychelles included a dance from Kutch. The manner in which our diaspora has preserved and celebrated culture from different parts of India is appreciable."

PM Modi meets Indian diaspora in Victoria

Prime Minister Modi also uploaded glimpses of the enthusiastic reception on X, expressing his gratitude to the Indian diaspora for their immense warmth and affection.

Acknowledging the official welcome immediately after touchdown, the Prime Minister shared his optimism for the trip, posting on X, "Landed in Seychelles. Deeply appreciate the warm welcome extended at the airport by Dr. Patrick Herminie. Seychelles is a valued maritime partner and a close friend in the Indian Ocean. Looking forward to a productive visit aimed at further strengthening our longstanding ties and enhancing cooperation for the benefit of the people of our nations."

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PM Modi arrives at Seychelles, accorded grand welcome: 'Looking forward to strengthening ties'