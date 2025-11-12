PM Modi meets Bhutan's fourth King Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck | Video A major highlight of PM Modi's visit was the solemn and heartfelt reception accorded to the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha brought from India, an event that coincided with both the Global Peace Prayer Festival and the celebration of Bhutan’s Fourth King’s birthday.

Thimphu:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Bhutan marked a milestone in India-Bhutan relations, highlighted by his meeting with Bhutan’s revered Fourth King, Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck. PM Modi’s visit coincided with the 70th birth anniversary celebrations of the Fourth King, fondly known as K4, and included wide-ranging discussions with Bhutan’s present monarch, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. The occasion was underscored by warm receptions and cultural festivities that celebrated the enduring friendship and mutual respect between India and Bhutan.​

Strategic bilateral discussions

During his engagements in Thimphu, PM Modi earlier held comprehensive talks that covered key pillars of India-Bhutan cooperation. Both sides discussed opportunities to advance joint efforts in energy, capacity-building, connectivity, defence, and technology. PM Modi reaffirmed India’s ongoing commitment to Bhutan’s development journey, expressing pride in India’s partnership as a neighbor and close friend. The parties also delved into regional and global challenges, renewing their shared vision for stability and collaboration.​

Spiritual and cultural bonds

A key highlight of the visit was the reverential welcome for the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha brought from India, coinciding with the Global Peace Prayer Festival and the Fourth King’s birthday. PM Modi noted that the way these relics were received reflected the profound spiritual and cultural bonds between the peoples of India and Bhutan, rooted in shared Buddhist heritage and values of peace and harmony.​

Hydropower diplomacy: Punatsangchhu-II inauguration

One of the most significant events was the joint inauguration of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project by PM Modi and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. Described as an enduring symbol of bilateral friendship, this major project strengthens energy cooperation—one of the most critical areas of the India-Bhutan partnership. The occasion also saw the exchange of several MoUs for renewable energy and healthcare and the announcement of new lines of credit to further support Bhutan’s development.​

Reaffirming a unique bilateral model

The visit showcased the exemplary model of neighborly ties that India and Bhutan share: mutual trust, regular high-level exchanges, and active collaboration in socio-economic and strategic sectors. PM Modi’s meetings and joint activities with both Bhutan’s reigning and former kings are seen as affirmations of India’s longstanding support for Bhutan’s priorities and aspirations, with commitments for future cooperation across multiple sectors.​ India and Bhutan thus continue to build upon their unique and time-tested partnership, guided by deep-rooted cultural ties and shared visions for prosperity and peace in the Himalayan region.​