Feels like I am among my own: PM Modi tells Indian community in Mauritius | VIDEO "I greet you with folded hands," PM Modi tells Indian community in Mauritius.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on an official visit to Mauritius, addressed the Indian diaspora in Port Louis on Tuesday evening. "I greet you with folded hands," PM Modi told the Indian community in Mauritius. "I came to Mauritius 10 years ago on this date. It was a week after Holi, and I brought the joy of 'Fagwa' with me. This time, I will take the colours of Holi with me to India," PM Modi said.

"We are like one family," said PM Modi in his address. "Whenever I come to Mauritius, it feels like I am among my own," he added.

"The sweetness in the India and Mauritius relations has increased... My greetings to the citizens of Mauritius for their National Day... The Mauritius PM just announced that they would confer me with their highest civilian award. I want to accept your decision with humility. This is the honour of the historic ties of India and Mauritius," the Prime Minister further said.