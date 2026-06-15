PM Modi lands in Slovakia on historic visit, first by an Indian PM since 1993: What's on agenda?

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening (local time) arrived in Slovakia's Bratislava for the second leg of his two-nation visit. With this, he has become the first-ever Indian prime minister to visit Slovakia since its independence in 1993.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the prime minister said he is looking forward to his meeting with Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini and his counterpart Robert Fico, which will pave the way in strengthening the ties between New Delhi and Bratislava.

"Reached Bratislava," he said, "This visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. Looking forward to productive meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico."

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was given a traditional welcome with bread and salt, which in the Slovak culture is a symbol of respect and hospitality. The Indian diaspora also gathered to welcome him, which reflect the growing people-to-people ties between the two countries.

What's on agenda as PM Modi visits Slovakia?

PM Modi will be on a two-day visit to Slovakia from June 14 to 16. According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit is crucial in further enhancing India's strategic partnership with the European Union (EU). It also said PM Modi's trip is a follow-up to President Droupadi Murmu's April 2025 visit to Slovakia and Pellegrini's India visit in February 2026 for the AI Impact Summit.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet Pellegrini and Fico to "explore new avenues of cooperation" between India and Slovakia.

"The visit will reaffirm India's commitment towards strengthening its bilateral relationship with Slovakia in various sectors, including trade, investment, and automobile and railway manufacturing," MEA's June 9 statement read.

It should be noted that PM Modi will return to France for the final leg for his Europe visit. He will participate in the G7 Summit in Evian on June 16 to 17. On June 18, he will go to Paris to participate in the VivaTech 2026, along with French President Emmanuel Macron. The VivaTech 2026 is considered to be Europe's largest technology and startup event.

ALSO READ - 'India no longer just a consumer, its a contributor of global solutions': PM Modi's strong message from France