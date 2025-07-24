PM Modi lands in London for key talks with Keir Starmer, landmark Free Trade Agreement to be signed today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging talks with his British counterpart Keir Starmer on Thursday that is expected to focus on imparting a new momentum in the strategic ties between the two countries. The India-UK bilateral trade crossed USD 55 billion in 2023-24.

London:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in London for a two-day official visit to the United Kingdom, scheduled from July 23 to 24. At the airport, Prime Minister Modi was received by Catherine West, the UK Foreign Office Minister responsible for the Indo-Pacific, alongside Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami and British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron. The visit marks a key moment in strengthening India-UK relations, with high-level discussions planned between PM Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. "Landed in London. This visit will go a long way in advancing the economic partnership between our nations. The focus will be on furthering prosperity, growth and boosting job creation for our people. A strong India-UK friendship is essential for global progress," Prime Minister Modi said in a statement on X.

Comprehensive talks with Keir Starmer

During the visit, the two leaders are set to hold wide-ranging and in-depth talks that will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral ties. India and the United Kingdom are poised to sign a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Thursday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK, marking the culmination of nearly three years of intensive negotiations. As per reports, this FTA will be India's first major bilateral trade pact with a developed economy in over a decade. Once signed, the agreement is expected to come into effect following legal approvals from the British Parliament and India's Union Cabinet. The two nations will also review the progress made under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), with special emphasis on key areas such as trade and economy, defence and security, technology and innovation, climate action, health, education and deepening people-to-people ties.

Warm welcome from Indian diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic reception given by the Indian community during his visit, calling their affection and commitment to India's progress "truly heartening." In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in the UK. Their affection and passion towards India's progress is truly heartening." Members of the diaspora expressed joy and admiration after meeting the Prime Minister, calling the moment surreal and emotionally overwhelming. PM Modi was greeted by cheering groups of community leaders, students and parliamentarians gathered in anticipation on the outskirts of London. They expressed excitement around the FTA that is expected to be signed on Thursday as a sign of strengthening ties.

PM Modi to call on King Charles III

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to call on King Charles III during his visit. This will be Prime Minister's fourth visit to the United Kingdom since assuming office. He has visited previously in 2015 and 2018, and he was there in 2021 for the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Within the last year itself, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Starmer have met twice, first on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro last year, and more recently, just last month, in June, in Kananaskis in Canada, on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

(With inputs from agencies)

