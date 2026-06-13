PM Modi lands in France, to hold bilateral talks with President Macron on Sunday, check what's on agenda

Paris:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday landed in Nice, France. At the invitation of French President, Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi is undertaking an official visit to France from 13 - 14 June 2026 (Nice) and 16 – 18 June, 2026 (Evian and Paris). PM is visiting visit Nice for a bilateral meeting with President Macron on 14 June. In Nice, both leaders will also jointly inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' event, which will bring together top innovation startups and Venture Capital funds from India, France, and other countries.

All you need to know about 'Bharat Innovates' event

The event, being organised at the Palais des Expositions de Nice, will feature 120 Indian innovators, around 15 higher education institutions (HEIs) and over 500 investors, including leading corporate and venture capital firms, along with global CEOs and industry leaders, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said.

"The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, along with the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, is scheduled to jointly inaugurate Bharat Innovates 2026 on 14th June 2026 at Palais des Expositions de Nice, France," it said.

Organised by the Government of India, Bharat Innovates 2026 is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Education. The event will cover 13 key sectors, including advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, biotechnology, energy, healthcare and manufacturing, highlighting India's growing innovation and deep-tech ecosystem.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to be accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Ajay Kumar Sood, who headed the Technical Oversight Committee that selected the 120 start-ups from India for Bharat Innovates 2026, is also expected to be present.

"The maiden edition of Bharat Innovates 2026 will showcase India's deep tech innovators and start-ups to the global investors and industry in Nice," the ministry said. The event is expected to serve as a high-impact platform for advancing innovation-led partnerships between India and global stakeholders.

Several key announcements expected during the event

Several key announcements and outcomes are expected during the event, including strengthened collaboration frameworks in deep tech, research and development, start-up scaling and cross-border investment facilitation.

The ministry shared that the event will also highlight new avenues for institutional partnerships between Indian and French innovation ecosystems, with a focus on co-development, technology exchange and acceleration of emerging technologies.

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