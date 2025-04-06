'Proud to support Sri Lanka': PM Modi inaugurates India-assisted railway projects in Anuradhapura Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka, inaugurated India-assisted railway infrastructure projects in Anuradhapura. PM Modi also visited the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple and paid respects at the Buddhist shrine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake jointly inaugurated the 128 km Maho-Omanthai railway line refurbished with Indian assistance of USD 91.27 million. It was followed by the launch of the construction of an advanced signalling system from Maho to Anuradhapura, for which India has offered a grant assistance of USD 14.89 million.

The latest inaugurations mark the railway modernisation projects implemented under the India-Sri Lanka development partnership, representing a significant milestone in strengthening north-south rail connectivity in Sri Lanka. These projects will enhance the movement of both passenger and freight traffic across the country.

PM Modi said that India is proud to support Sri Lanka in various aspects of their development journey.

In a post on X, he said, "In Anuradhapura, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and I jointly inaugurated the track upgradation of the existing Maho-Omanthai railway line. The signalling project, which involves the installation of an advanced signalling and telecommunication system along the Maho-Anuradhapura section, was also launched."

The Prime Minister also visited Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple in Anuradhapura and paid respects at the revered Buddhist shrine.

The Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple holds a special significance in the civilisational relations between India and Sri Lanka.

"Offered prayers at the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura with President Dissanayake. It's a deeply humbling moment to be at one of the most revered sites in Buddhism," PM Modi's social media post reads.

"It is a living symbol of peace, enlightenment and spiritual continuity. May the teachings of Lord Buddha always guide us," he added.

It is commonly believed that the sacred Bodhi tree at the temple has its origin in India's Bodhgaya.

Theri Sanghamitta, the daughter of Emperor Ashoka, brought the sapling from the Bodhi tree from India and planted it at Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura.

(With inputs from agencies)