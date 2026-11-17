Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the Philippines to attend two key regional summits, aiming to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian and East Asian nations and discuss regional and global challenges. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi took part in a ceremony marking the commencement of redevelopment work at Manila's iconic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan, a place of worship with a history spanning more than a century. He also participated in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS), being hosted by the Philippines in Manila in its capacity as the ASEAN Chair for 2026.