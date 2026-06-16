PM Modi in France to attend G7 Summit from today, all eyes on meeting with Donald Trump

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Evian, France, today to participate in the G7 Summit, with a crucial meeting with US President Donald Trump expected to be the highlight of the visit. The summit comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and ongoing conflicts across regions. Against this backdrop, PM Modi's discussions with world leaders are expected to focus on strengthening partnerships, global stability, trade and emerging technologies.

French President Emmanuel Macron will formally welcome the Prime Minister upon his arrival. PM Modi will then join leaders of G7 nations, invited partner countries and representatives of major international financial institutions for a working session themed "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity."

Trump-Modi meeting takes centre stage

While the Prime Minister has a packed diplomatic schedule, the most closely watched engagement will be his bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump on June 17. The meeting will be the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders since PM Modi's visit to Washington earlier this year following Trump's return to the White House.

The talks assume significance as India-US ties have encountered several challenges in recent months. Differences over trade, tariffs, regional security issues and India's energy relationship with Russia have added friction to an otherwise strong strategic partnership.

A proposed India-US trade agreement is expected to feature during the bilateral talks. Negotiations on the deal have been underway for months, with both sides exploring ways to expand market access and boost bilateral trade. Washington sees significant opportunities to increase exports to India in sectors such as energy, industrial goods and selected agricultural products.

However, officials from both countries have indicated that while progress has been made, the agreement is unlikely to be finalised during the summit. For New Delhi, securing a balanced trade arrangement remains important, especially after recent US tariff measures affected Indian exports.

Iran conflict

The Modi-Trump meeting will also take place against the backdrop of rising tensions linked to the Iran conflict, an issue that carries direct implications for India. New Delhi has expressed concern over recent attacks on commercial oil tankers operating near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy supplies. Several vessels carrying Indian sailors were affected during recent military operations in the region, resulting in casualties among Indian crew members.

The incidents prompted India to lodge a strong diplomatic protest with Washington and reiterate its call for restraint, dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The issue is expected to figure in discussions as both countries seek to manage differences while preserving broader strategic cooperation.

India's role at the G7

This year's summit marks India's 13th participation in the G7 and Prime Minister Modi's seventh consecutive attendance. Although India is not a member of the G7 grouping, its regular presence reflects its growing influence in global decision-making and its importance in addressing issues ranging from economic development and climate change to technology and international security.

India's profile has also risen due to its expanding role in innovation, digital transformation, manufacturing and resilient supply chains. Many of the priorities identified by the French presidency of the G7, including artificial intelligence, international partnerships and reducing global imbalances, closely align with India's strengths and policy goals.

Apart from Trump, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit. These include discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The meetings are expected to cover trade, investment, energy cooperation, technology partnerships and regional security developments. Later, the Prime Minister will attend a gala dinner hosted by President Macron for participating leaders.