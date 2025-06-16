PM Modi gifts Kashmiri silk carpet to Cyprus President and silver clutch purse to first lady | See pics Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday concluded his visit to Cyprus during which he held wide-ranging talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and discussed a range of issues to boost ties. PM Modi is currently on a four-day, three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia.

Nicosia (Cyprus):

During his visit to Cyprus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm gesture of cultural diplomacy by presenting exquisite handcrafted gifts to the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, and the First Lady, Philippa Karsera. To President Christodoulides, PM Modi gifted a luxurious Kashmiri Silk Carpet -- a stunning piece in deep red, accented by fawn and red borders. The carpet boasts intricate vine and geometric motifs, and its unique two-tone weaving technique creates a fascinating optical illusion: it appears to change shades based on the lighting and viewing angle, giving the impression of two different carpets in one. This masterpiece not only represents the legacy of Kashmiri artisans but also stands as a symbol of timeless Indian craftsmanship.

For the First Lady, Philippa Karsera, PM Modi presented a beautiful silver clutch purse crafted in Andhra Pradesh. Made by using the ancient repousse metalworking technique, the clutch features ornate floral patterns inspired by temple architecture and royal designs. A semi-precious stone embedded at the centre adds an element of elegance, while its stylish curve, intricate edges, and graceful handle blend traditional artistry with contemporary flair. Once reserved for festive occasions, such clutch purses are now admired as luxury accessories and collectable art pieces.

PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Cyprus President

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides to discuss a range of issues to boost the bilateral ties. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival at the Presidential Palace ahead of the talks. Later, PM Modi held delegation-level talks with Christodoulides.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval were present during the talks. PM Modi had arrived in Cyprus on Sunday.

India-Cyprus cooperation has 'immense potential for growth': PM Modi

Terming Cyprus a "reliable partner" for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for strengthening bilateral cooperation, which has "immense potential for growth". PM Modi made the remarks while attending a business roundtable along with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. Addressing business leaders, PM Modi highlighted the "immense potential for growth" in bilateral ties. Cyprus has been a "reliable partner to India for a long time now," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

