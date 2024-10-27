PM Modi gifts Jharkhand's art to Putin, Maharashtra's handicrafts to Iranian President during BRICS Summit

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

BRICS Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented handcrafted works from Maharashtra to the leaders of Iran and Uzbekistan and showcased Jharkhand's art to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the recent BRICS Summit, according to officials.

Prime Minister Modi was on a two-day visit to Russia, where he participated in the 16th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with Russian President Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and other leaders.

What did PM Modi gift to leaders during BRICS Summit?

PM Modi presented a Mother of Pearl (MOP) seashell vase to Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian. Officials said that this vase, crafted by coastal artisans of Maharashtra, symbolises the region's rich craftsmanship and natural beauty.

He gifted a traditional Warli painting to Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, honouring the ancient art form of Maharashtra's Warli tribe.

Officials noted the painting’s cultural significance, with roots dating back nearly 5,000 years, and praised its distinctive, minimalistic beauty that has earned global admiration. Created with basic geometric shapes, Warli paintings illustrate tribal life through depictions of nature, festivals and communal activities.

Having received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2014, Warli art has adapted to modern mediums, symbolizing a resilient and evolving heritage.

PM Modi gifts Jharkhand's art to Putin

Putin was presented with a Sohrai painting from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district. Sohrai Paintings are recognised as an ODOP (One District One Product) item. They are known for their use of natural pigments and simple tools.

Artists often use brushes made from twigs, rice straw or even fingers to create intricate designs. They are known for their simple yet expressive storytelling. The depiction of animals, birds and nature is a reflection of the agrarian lifestyle and the reverence for wildlife in tribal culture, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

