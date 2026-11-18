Manila:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted exquisite Indian artworks and traditional handicrafts to leaders of Quad partner countries during his visit to the Philippines, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and centuries-old artistic traditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day trip to the Philippines, during which he participated in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, the 21st East Asia Summit and the Quad Leaders' Meeting. He also visited the historic Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila and took part in the ceremony marking the commencement of its redevelopment.

Golden Pichwaai painting to Trump

Among the gifts was a Golden Pichwaai painting presented to US President Donald Trump, highlighting India's traditional art and the craftsmanship of its skilled artisans.

Originating in Nathdwara in Rajasthan, the Golden Pichwai painting is a renowned form of traditional Indian cloth art, recognised for its intricate detailing, vibrant colours and elaborate compositions.

The artwork is created on finely prepared cloth using mineral pigments, complemented by delicate gold detailing. Its compositions feature traditional motifs such as lotuses, cows, trees and ornamental borders, reflecting the exceptional skill, patience and precision of the artisans who practise this centuries-old art form.

The use of gold gives the painting a distinctive luminous finish and a regal appearance. Rooted in India's traditional artistic practices, Pichwai paintings have preserved the country's cultural heritage across generations while providing continued recognition and support to traditional artisan communities.

(Image Source : ANI )Golden Pichwaai painting

PM Modi presents traditional handicrafts to Quad leaders

PM Modi gifted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese a traditional Jaipur Blue Pottery artefact, another distinctive craft associated with Rajasthan's rich handicraft heritage.

Jaipur Blue Pottery is a unique traditional art form that differs from conventional pottery as it is made using a quartz-based mixture instead of ordinary clay. This specialised composition gives the finished pieces a smooth, delicate, and slightly translucent appearance.

The craft is known for its glossy white surface adorned with striking cobalt-blue designs. Its decorative patterns feature finely hand-painted floral motifs, birds, geometric shapes and intricate ornamental borders, highlighting the skill and creativity of local artisans.

The distinctive colours and glossy finish are achieved through a specialised glazing and firing process, a technique that artisans have preserved and refined over generations.

Jaipur Blue Pottery is used to make a wide range of products, including vases, plates, bowls, tiles and other decorative items. These pieces are valued both for their utility and as collectible examples of traditional Indian art.

The craft is an important part of Rajasthan's cultural and artistic identity. It helps preserve traditional skills, supports local artisan communities and sustains livelihoods, while showcasing the enduring legacy of India's handicraft traditions.

(Image Source : ANI )Jaipur Blue Pottery

For Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister Modi presented a royal blue Banarasi Katan silk stole, placed in an elegant Sadheli box. The gift symbolises India's enduring friendship with Japan, along with warmth and cultural respect.

Woven from fine Katan silk, the stole represents the centuries-old textile-making traditions of Banaras.

The fabric features intricate motifs that showcase the precision, dedication and exceptional craftsmanship passed down through generations of Banarasi weavers.

Its royal blue colour adds to the elegance of the stole and symbolises dignity, wisdom and harmony. The carefully crafted textile showcases the richness of India's traditional weaving practices and the artistic skills of its handloom artisans.

The gift also serves as a lasting symbol of mutual respect, goodwill and the longstanding friendship between India and Japan.

(Image Source : ANI)Royal Blue Banarasi Katan Silk Stole

Also Read

PM Modi concludes 2-day Manila visit, underlines Quad's priorities | As it happened