PM Modi gifts exquisite Dokra artwork to President Macron, silver hand-engraved mirror to French First Lady

PM Modi's gift to President Macron and First Lady

PM Modi France visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today concluded his three-day "historic and productive" visit to France. In a special gesture, French President Emmanuel Macron came to see off PM Modi at the airport. The two leaders also exchanged a warm hug. PM Modi attended programmes ranging from AI, commerce, energy and cultural linkages during his visit to France.

PM Modi presented gifts curated and made by indigenous craftsmanship to President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

PM Modi gifts exquisite Dokra artwork to President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted a Dokra artwork musicians with studded store work to French President Macron.

Dokra art, a revered metal-casting tradition from Chhattisgarh, was presented as a gift to the President, showcases intricate craftsmanship using the ancient lost-wax technique. Rooted in the region’s rich tribal heritage, this artwork depicts traditional musicians in dynamic poses, highlighting the cultural significance of music.

Made from brass and copper, the piece features fine detailing and is enhanced with lapis lazuli and coral for contrast. The labor-intensive casting process reflects the artisans' deep skill and dedication. More than just decoration, this Dokra piece embodies India's rich cultural legacy, celebrating tribal traditions and artistic excellence.

Image Source : INDIA TVDokra artwork

Gift to First Lady of France

The Prime Minister gifted an exquisite silver hand-engraved table mirror with floral and peacock motifs to First Lady of France.

This exquisite silver hand-engraved table mirror from Rajasthan showcases masterful craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Its intricate silver frame features floral and peacock motifs, symbolizing beauty, nature, and grace. Meticulously engraved and polished to a brilliant shine, the mirror reflects Rajasthan’s rich tradition of metalwork. Crafted by skilled artisans, it serves as both a functional and decorative heirloom, embodying timeless elegance and artistic excellence.

Image Source : INDIA TVSilver hand-engraved mirror

PM Modi's gifts to US Vice President JD Vance's sons and daughter

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had also met US Vice President JD Vance and his family on the sidelines of a dinner for world leaders attending the AI Action Summit in Paris.

PM Modi has gifted a wooden railway toy to Vivek Vance, son of the US Vice President. This wooden railway toy is a timeless classic, combining nostalgia with sustainability. Crafted from natural wood and painted with eco-friendly vegetable dyes, it ensures child safety and environmental consciousness.

The dyes, derived from plants, roots, and flowers, create a soft, earthy color palette, including yellow (turmeric), red (beetroot), blue (indigo), and green (spinach or neem). Reflecting India’s rich wooden toy-making tradition, this handcrafted piece embodies creativity, heritage, and eco-friendly craftsmanship.

Wooden railway toy

The Prime Minister gifted a jigsaw puzzle based on Indian folk paintings to Ewan Blaine Vance, the eldest child of the US Vice President. This jigsaw puzzle celebrates India's rich artistic heritage by featuring various folk painting styles.

Kalighat Pat Painting from West Bengal is known for bold outlines, vibrant colors, and depictions of gods, myths, and social themes. Santhal Painting, created by the Santhal tribe, uses earthy tones and natural pigments to illustrate tribal life, rituals, and nature. Madhubani Painting from Bihar is characterized by intricate patterns, bright colors, and mythological or nature-inspired motifs.

Each style offers a unique glimpse into India's diverse cultural traditions, making this puzzle both an artistic and educational experience.

Image Source : INDIA TV jigsaw puzzle

PM Modi gifted a wooden alphabet set to Mirabel Rose Vance, daughter of the Vice President of the USA. This eco-friendly wooden alphabet set is a durable, safe, and engaging learning tool that enhances motor skills and cognitive abilities. Unlike plastic alternatives, it is free from harmful chemicals and supports environmental conservation. Designed for hands-on learning, it fosters interactive activities, making it a valuable addition to any playroom or classroom while promoting a lifelong love for reading and language development.

Image Source : INDIA TVWooden alphabet set

