PM Modi in Italy LIVE: India to focus on AI, energy, Africa, and Mediterranean at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his first foreign visit in his third term and is attending G7 Summit in Italy on the invitation of his counterpart Giorgia Meloni. During his visit, India will focus on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2024 10:28 IST
PM Modi, Italy, G7 Summit
Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister arrives in Italy for G7 Summit.

G7 Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Apulia, southern Italy, to attend the Outreach session of the G7 Summit and hold bilateral talks on a wide range of issues with world leaders on Friday. “The Prime Minister of India has arrived at Brindisi Airport in Italy to participate in the G7 Summit,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a video message from the airport. “Friday is a packed day for him. We have several bilateral meetings with world leaders lined up. He will also be addressing the Outreach session of the G7 Summit,” he said. During his day-long visit, Modi will be participating in a summit session entitled Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa-Mediterranean to be hosted by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and joined by Pope Francis. The Pope is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Modi, who has a series of meetings scheduled with the world leaders on the sidelines of the summit being held at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia.

 

Live updates :PM Modi in Italy for G7 Summit

  • Jun 14, 2024 10:28 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    G7 leaders to focus on migration on second day of summit

    Leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations are turning their attention to migration on the second day of their summit, seeking ways to combat trafficking and increase investment in countries from where migrants start out on often life-threatening journeys.

  • Jun 14, 2024 9:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    PM Modi to hold bilateral meetings with Meloni, other world leaders

    During his day-long visit, Modi will be participating in a summit session entitled Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa-Mediterranean to be hosted by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and joined by Pope Francis.

    The Pope is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Modi, who has a series of meetings scheduled with the world leaders on the sidelines of the summit being held at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia.

  • Jun 14, 2024 9:07 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders at G7, says PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he was looking forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders at the G7 Summit to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a brighter future.

  • Jun 14, 2024 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    India hosted G20 Summit in New Delhi last September

    India hosted the G20 Summit in New Delhi last September, which was also attended by the world leaders gathering at the Apulia meet being held under the Italian presidency. The Italian Prime Minister, Georgia Meloni, will welcome Modi as the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy today.

  • Jun 14, 2024 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Skydiving flags ceremony, family photo of G7 Leaders with Italian paratroopers

    G7 leaders take family photo, witness Italian paratroopers skydiving flags ceremony. | Watch

  • Jun 14, 2024 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Which countries are members of G7

    The G7 comprises the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan. Italy is holding the current presidency of the G7 (Group of Seven) and is hosting the summit in that capacity. 

     

  • Jun 14, 2024 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    PM Modi will have bilateral meeting with counterpart Giorgia Meloni

    During his stay in Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a bilateral meeting with counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

    "Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda," the Prime Minister said.

    "We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions," the Prime M said.

  • Jun 14, 2024 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    PM Modi arrives in Italy for G7 Summit

    Prime Minister Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to attend the G7 Summit. In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said he is glad that his first state visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit. He recalled his previous visit to Italy and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visits to India which have contributed significantly to enhancing bilateral ties.

