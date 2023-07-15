Sandalwood Sitar to Silk: Here’s what PM Modi gifted to French President Macron, his wife

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi gifted Sandalwood Sitar to French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi France visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a two-day official visit to France, gifted distinct pieces of Indian craftsmanship to French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron and other French leaders. The gifts encompassed the rich heritage of Indian textiles, art, and craftsmanship.

Prime Minister Modi gifted a ‘sandalwood sitar’ to French President Emmanuel Macron. The unique replica of the musical instrument Sitar is made of pure sandalwood. The art of sandalwood carving is an exquisite and ancient craft that has been practised in Southern India for centuries.

This decorative replica carries images of Goddess Saraswati, holding the musical instrument called the Sitar (Veena), the Goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning, as well as the image of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles. The piece is illustrated with peacocks – the national bird of India and embellished with intricate carvings that reflect the myriad motifs from Indian culture.

Pochampally Ikat saree

The Prime Minister gifted Pochampally Ikat saree in Sandalwood Box to France's First Lady Brigitte Macron. Pochampally Silk Ikat Fabric hails from the town of Pochampally in Telangana which represents a mesmerizing testament to India's rich textile heritage. Renowned for its intricate designs and vibrant colors, Pochampally silk ikat saree encapsulates the beauty, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage of India, making it a true treasure in the world of textiles.

The Ikat silk fabric was presented in a decorative Sandalwood Box. Sandalwood, known for its aromatic qualities and beautiful grain, is meticulously carved to create intricate designs on the surface of the boxes. The carvings often depict traditional motifs, floral patterns, or scenes from history.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was gifted a table adorned with 'Marble Inlay Work'. Known for its attractive artistry, marble inlay work uses high-quality marble from Makrana, Rajasthan, and semi-precious stones sourced from various parts of India. The stones are carefully cut, engraved, and set into the marble to create a beautiful, colourful piece of art.

PM Modi gifted 'Marble Inlay Work Table' to France 'Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. ‘Marble Inlay Work' is one of the most attractive artworks done on marble, using semi-precious stones. The base marble is found in Makrana, a town in Rajasthan, famous for high-quality marble. The semi-precious stones used on it are procured from different parts of Rajasthan and other cities of India.

The delicate process involves cutting and engraving semi-precious stones on marble manually. Small pieces of different semi-precious stones are then cut delicately to match the shapes. These small pieces are then slipped into grooves, making the marble furniture piece a beautiful and colourful masterpiece of art.

Silk Kashmiri carpet

Yael Braun-Pivet, the President of the French National Assembly, received a hand-knitted silk Kashmiri carpet. The hand-knitted silk carpets from Kashmir are famous all over the world for their softness and craftsmanship. The colours of the Silk Kashmiri carpet and its intricate knotted details differentiate it from any other carpet.

Kashmiri silk carpets have an amazingly innate attribute of displaying different colours when viewed from different angles or sides. Often the colours tend to have a day-and-night variation in shades that seem to impart an illusion of viewing two carpets instead of the actual one carpet.

Gerard Larcher, President of the French Senate, was presented with a sandalwood hand-carved elephant figure. The decorative elephant figure is made of pure sandalwood. These exquisite figurines, meticulously carved from fragrant sandalwood, capture the grace and majesty of these magnificent creatures.

These sandalwood elephant figures hold a special place in Indian culture, symbolizing wisdom, strength, and good fortune. These beautifully carved figurines serve as a reminder of the harmony between nature, culture, and art.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest World News