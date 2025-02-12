PM Modi's France visit LIVE updates: PM Modi to visit Mazargues War Cemetery with Macron

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Macron

PM Modi's France visit LIVE updates: PM Modi, who is currently undertaking a visit to France, will visit Mazargues War Cemetery along with French President Emmanuel Macron to pay homage to soldiers who died in the First and Second World Wars. Both leaders will then take a tour of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project site, which is a collaborative effort of several nations on fusion collaboration. PM Modi will also open India's second consulate in France. Earlier, PM Modi arrived in Marseille in southern France and paid homage to freedom fighter V D Savarkar, who attempted a "courageous escape" at the port city. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Landed in Marseille. In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape,” Modi said in a post on X after arriving there Tuesday night."