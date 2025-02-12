Wednesday, February 12, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. PM Modi's France visit LIVE updates: PM Modi to visit Mazargues War Cemetery with Macron
Live now

PM Modi's France visit LIVE updates: PM Modi to visit Mazargues War Cemetery with Macron

PM Modi's France visit LIVE updates: On his last day of France visit, PM Modi will open India's second consulate in France. This will be followed by his visit to Mazargues War Cemetery along with French President Emmanuel Macron, where he will pay homage to Indian soldiers who died in world wars.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit Paris Published : Feb 12, 2025 11:12 IST, Updated : Feb 12, 2025 11:34 IST
PM Modi with Macron
Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Macron

PM Modi's France visit LIVE updates: PM Modi, who is currently undertaking a visit to France, will visit Mazargues War Cemetery along with French President Emmanuel Macron to pay homage to soldiers who died in the First and Second World Wars. Both leaders will then take a tour of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project site, which is a collaborative effort of several nations on fusion collaboration. PM Modi will also open India's second consulate in France. Earlier, PM Modi arrived in Marseille in southern France and paid homage to freedom fighter V D Savarkar, who attempted a "courageous escape" at the port city. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Landed in Marseille. In India's quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape,” Modi said in a post on X after arriving there Tuesday night."

Live updates :PM Modi's France visit

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 12, 2025 11:34 AM (IST) Posted by Mohit Pandey

    PM Modi hails Savarkar for his 'courageous escape' in Marseille

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Marseille in southern France and paid homage to the memory of freedom fighter V D Savarkar, who attempted a "courageous escape" at the port city.

  • Feb 12, 2025 11:28 AM (IST) Posted by Mohit Pandey

    New consulate in France will deepen people-to-people linkages: PM Modi

    After reaching Marseille, PM Modi said the visit will witness important programmes aimed at further connecting India and France. He added that the Indian consulate which is being inaugurated will deepen people-to-people linkages.

  • Feb 12, 2025 11:22 AM (IST) Posted by Mohit Pandey

    PM Modi greets the Indian diaspora in Marseille

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the Indian diaspora, at a hotel in Marseille. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement