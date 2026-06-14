PM Modi France visit LIVE: India emerging as contributor of solutions to the world, says PM Modi

Nice (France):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday jointly inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates' event in Nice, a major global platform bringing together leading startups and venture capital funds from India, France, and other countries. At the event, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by French President Macron in Nice, where the two leaders greeted each other with a hug and a handshake ahead of a key bilateral engagement.

Ahead of the inauguration of the 'Bharat Innovates' event, PM Modi met and interacted with top investors and venture capitalists. The event aims to identify, mentor, and showcase India's most promising technology ventures from Higher Education Institutions and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes, connecting selected startups with a global network of investors, industry leaders, policymakers, research institutions, and technology partners.

PM Modi has begun his Europe tour with his arrival in Nice, France, where he will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders will review the full spectrum of the India-France bilateral relationship, which was elevated to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year.

PM Modi arrived in Nice on the first leg of his five-day visit to France and Slovakia. He was received at Nice Cote d'Azur Airport by France's Education Minister Edouard Geffray; Minister of Higher Education, Research and Space Philippe Baptiste; French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou; and Nice Mayor Eric Ciotti, among other dignitaries.

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