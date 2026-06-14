June 14, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. PM Modi France visit LIVE: India emerging as contributor of solutions to the world, says PM Modi
 Live now

PM Modi France visit LIVE: India emerging as contributor of solutions to the world, says PM Modi

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

PM Modi France visit LIVE: Bharat Innovates will bring together top innovation startups and Venture Capital funds from India, France, and other countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Source : @BJP4India
Nice (France):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday jointly inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates' event in Nice, a major global platform bringing together leading startups and venture capital funds from India, France, and other countries. At the event, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by French President Macron in Nice, where the two leaders greeted each other with a hug and a handshake ahead of a key bilateral engagement.

Ahead of the inauguration of the 'Bharat Innovates' event, PM Modi met and interacted with top investors and venture capitalists. The event aims to identify, mentor, and showcase India's most promising technology ventures from Higher Education Institutions and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes, connecting selected startups with a global network of investors, industry leaders, policymakers, research institutions, and technology partners.

PM Modi has begun his Europe tour with his arrival in Nice, France, where he will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders will review the full spectrum of the India-France bilateral relationship, which was elevated to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership earlier this year.

PM Modi arrived in Nice on the first leg of his five-day visit to France and Slovakia. He was received at Nice Cote d'Azur Airport by France's Education Minister Edouard Geffray; Minister of Higher Education, Research and Space Philippe Baptiste; French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou; and Nice Mayor Eric Ciotti, among other dignitaries.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.

 

Live updates :PM Modi France visit

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 3:59 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Startup revolution is taking place in India: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Today, India is undergoing a major transformation in the 21st century. A startup revolution is taking place in the country, where young Indians with a new mindset are working towards solving problems for the benefit of humanity. The very purpose of Bharat Innovates is to take the efforts of our youth to a global stage. IIT Delhi Board Chairman Harish Salve has contributed significantly to organising this event, and I congratulate him and the entire team. A large number of young entrepreneurs here reflect the future of India, the confidence of its youth and the energy of a new India, an India that is emerging not just as a consumer, but as a contributor of solutions. Some are working to transform rural life through AI."

     

  • 3:56 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India emerging as contributor of solutions to the world: PM Modi

    India has emerged not as a consumer of solutions but as a contributor to solutions in the world, said PM Modi in France.

  • 3:55 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India-France relationship is defined by both connection and conviction: PM Modi

    Speaking on India-France relations, at 'Bharat Innovates' inauguration event, PM Narendra Modi said, "This relationship has connection, conviction, innovation, inspiration, shared values and shared vision. Based on the foundation of this relationship, we have together launched new initiatives and guided new ideas in the past few years. We have also made all efforts to find solutions to global challenges. Be it International Solar Alliance, AI-related dialogues, our partnership from security to sustainability - meaning, our two nations have worked together in finding solutions to challenges related to humanity. In February this year, India-France Year of Innovation was started. I am delighed that today we are inaugurating 'Bharat Innovates' with France..."

     

  • 3:54 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India's young innovators are finding solutions that can benefit all of humanity: PM Modi

    India's young innovators are finding solutions that can benefit all of humanity, said PM Modi at the Bharat Innovates event in France.

  • 3:53 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Innovation is in India's DNA: PM Modi

    "India's priority is technology for humanity and human-centric innovation. Innovation is in India's DNA," said PM Modi.

  • 3:44 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    'India-France driven by shared vision, not just shared interests': PM Modi at Bharat Innovates

    At the 'Bharat Innovates' inauguration event, PM Narendra Modi said, "Different countries across the world do trade with each other and also strike strategic partnerships with each other. But there are few relations which are driven by shared vision, besides shared interests. India-France relations is one such tie."

  • 3:36 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    India emerging as global innovation leader: Macron praises PM Modi's leadership

    French President Emmanuel Macron said, "It is a long run and says a lot about your determined action, the strength of your country and your leadership. We are very proud to have you (PM Mod) here. India has the demographic dividend. It is a country of 1.4 billion people that has invested heavily in knowledge, research and training, producing as many engineers as Europe and the United States combined — more than one million every year. India is advancing rapidly in research, innovation and frontier technologies, and is emerging as a global innovation leader. If I had to cite one example, the space sector perfectly demonstrates what India can achieve."

  • 3:33 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Immense honour: Macron applauds PM Modi as France hosts Bharat Innovates event

    French President Emmanuel Macron said, "It is a huge honour, dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to welcome you here in Nice and to open the first-ever Bharat Innovates event outside India. A few months ago in Mumbai, we launched the Year of France-India Innovation. The question was not whether India is innovating, but who will innovate with India. It is an immense honour that you have chosen France to showcase some of India's best startups and innovators, helping build partnerships, connect with venture capitalists and attract talent. A few days ago, you became the longest-serving Prime Minister of India since Independence."

     

  • 3:31 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi, Macron inaugurate 'Bharat Innovates' event

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates' event.

  • 3:29 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Piyush Goyal invites France to visit, invest and manufacture in India

    At the 'Bharat Innovates' inauguration event, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "We are meeting at a moment of uncertainty when the churn in the world of geopolitics is meeting the churn of frontier technology. At such moments, the world seeks trusted and reliable partners. And that is what India brings to the table. We bring the energy of the world's youngest large nation, the finest pool available, and a scale that few can match. In the new India, led by PM Narendra Modi, innovation is now a culture powered by over 230,000 startups. The 120 champions gathered here are just a glimpse of all that India has to offer. To our French partners, I urge you to use this opportunity to build meaningful partnerships. I would invite our French friends to visit, invest in, design in, innovate in and manufacture in India both for the large domestic market and export from India to the rest of the world."

     

     

  • 3:27 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Year 2026 being celebrated as India-France Year of Innovation: Piyush Goyal

    At 'Bharat Innovates' inauguration event, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "This year, our relationship was elevated to the level of a special global strategic partnership. In February 2025, PM Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit in Paris. In February 2026, President Macron stood besides us as India hosted the AI Impact Summit. Today, 2 leaders reunite again in the beautiful city of Nice, reaffirming their shared vision for a more inclusive and innovative world. The year 2026 is being celebrated as the India-France Year of Innovation, it gives this initiative an appropriate setting."

  • 3:26 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi meets French President Macron in Nice

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice, France. The French President welcomes him with a hug. PM Modi and President Macron will jointly inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' event, which will bring together top innovation startups and Venture Capital funds from India, France, and other countries, shortly.

     

  • 3:25 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi interacts with top investors

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with top investors and venture capitalists during his visit to France. PM Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will jointly inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' event, which will bring together top innovation startups and Venture Capital funds from India, France, and other countries, here shortly.  

  • 3:24 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to hold bilateral meeting with Macron

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday.

  • 3:23 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi to inaugurate 'Bharat Innovates 2026'

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi along  with French President Emmanuel is set to inaugurate Bharat Innovates 2026 during his visit to France. The national initiative aims to identify, mentor, and showcase India's most promising technology ventures from Higher Education Institutions and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes, connecting selected startups with a global network of investors, industry leaders, policymakers, research institutions, and technology partners.

     

  • 3:23 PM (IST)Jun 14, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    PM Modi arrives in France

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here in France on Saturday where he is scheduled to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and also attend the G-7 Summit. He was received at the airport by France's Education Minister Edouard Geffray, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Space Philippe Baptiste, French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou, Nice Mayor Eric Ciotti among other dignitaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
PM Modi Narendra Modi India France India France Deal Emmanuel Macron
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\