Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi with 'Hare Krishna' chants in France | Watch

Image Source : PTI Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to France. After his arrival, he was greeted by a huge crowd of Indian diaspora outside his hotel. A group of individuals from the diaspora were seen singing the 'Hare Krishna' maha mantra. Along with that, slogans of 'Modi-Modi' were also raised to welcome the prime minister.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. He will co-chair the high-stake AI Summit in which global leaders will participate.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi met Macron who welcomed him with a warm hug upon his arrival in Paris. Later, he attended a dinner hosted by Macron. He also met US Secretary of State JD Vance, who is on his maiden visit to the European country after taking the oath of office.

On the second leg of his visit, PM Modi will visit the United States where he will meet President Donald Trump. It will be the first meeting of both the global leaders after Trump's inauguration.