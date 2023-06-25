PM Modi conferred with Egypt's highest state honour 'Order of the Nile' | Check list of int'l awards received

Follow us on Image Source : PMO/TWITTER PM Modi conferred with Egypt's highest state honour

Modi in Egypt: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the country's highest state honour, 'Order of the Nile', in Cairo. In the past nine years of tenure, PM Modi received many international awards. This is the 13th such highest state honour that various countries across the world have conferred upon PM Modi.

PM Modi is on his maiden State visit to Egypt. His visit to the African country is the first by an Indian Prime Minister since 1997. Earlier today, PM Modi held talks with President Sisi and both leaders signed MoUs.

About 'Order of the Nile’

The 'Order of the Nile', is Egypt's highest state honour. According to the Arab Republic of Egypt Presidency's website, the 'Order of the Nile' is given to Egyptians and foreigners who offer Egypt or humanity invaluable services. The Order of the Nile is a pure gold collar consisting of three square gold units on which there are Pharaonic symbols. The first unit resembles the idea of protecting the state against evils, the second one resembles prosperity and happiness brought by the Nile and the third one refers to wealth and endurance.

The units are connected to one another by a circular gold flower decorated with turquoise and ruby. Hanging from the collar is a hexagonal pendant decorated with flowers of the Pharaonic style, and turquoise and ruby gems. In the middle of the pendant, there is a protruding symbol representing the Nile that brings together the North (represented by the Papyrus) and the South (represented by the Lotus), the website said.

List of awards PM Modi received

Companion of the Order of Logohu: Papua New Guinea conferred the highest civilian award for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South in May 2023. Companion of the Order of Fiji: Highest honour of Fiji in recognition of PM Modi's global leadership in May 2023. Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau: During his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi was conferred with Ebakl Award by the President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau in May 2023. Order of the Druk Gyalpo: Bhutan has honoured PM Modi with the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo in December 2021 Legion of Merit by the US Government (award of the United States Armed Forces that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements) in 2020. King Hamad Order of the Renaissance (this Bahrain Order — First Class is a top honour by the gulf country) in 2019 Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin (highest honour of the Maldives awarded to foreign dignitaries) in 2019 Order of St. Andrew award (highest civilian honor of Russia) in 2019 Order of Zayed Award (highest civilian honor of the United Arab Emirates) in 2019 Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (highest honor of Palestine awarded to foreign dignitaries) in 2018 State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (highest civilian honor of Afghanistan) in 2016 Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud (highest honor of Saudi Arabia awarded to non-muslim dignitaries) in 2016

