PM Modi departs for New Delhi after 'successful and substantial' visit to US | Key takeaways of 3-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for India after wrapping up his “successful and substantial” three-day visit to the US where he attended the Quad Summit, addressed the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the UN General Assembly and held numerous bilaterals with the world leaders.

"PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding a successful and substantial visit to the USA," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

Key takeaways of PM Modi's visit to US

Day 1:

PM Modi attended the Joe-Biden Quad Leaders’ meeting in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday which was attended by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan. In a rare gesture, President Biden also hosted Modi for a bilateral meeting in his home, and the Quad summit was held at the Archmere Academy in Wilmington.

During their meeting, US President Biden welcomed the progress made towards India sealing procurement of 31 long-endurance MQ-9B armed drones from American defence major General Atomics, as he and Prime Minister Modi vowed to boost reciprocal supply of military hardware between the two sides.

A very special feature of the bilateral meeting was the return of 297 antiquities to India, a few of which were on display at Biden’s residence during the meeting.

PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Australia and Japan on the sidelines of the summit and exchanged views to deepen bilateral cooperation further for mutual benefits and the 'peace, stability, and prosperity' of the Indo-Pacific region.

At the Quad Summit, PM Modi highlighted India’s approach of cooperation, contact and engagement for growth with a variety of partners in the Indo-Pacific. Also, during the summit, the leaders announced the Quad Cancer Moonshot, a groundbreaking partnership to save lives in the Indo-Pacific region. India also pledged USD 7.5 million to combat cervical cancer in the Indo-Pacific region.

After attending the Quad meeting in Wilmington, the Prime Minister departed for New York on Saturday for the second leg of his visit, where he attended the Indian community event at Long Island and later addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Day 3.

Day 2:

On Day 2, PM Modi addressed a mega gathering of the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York and mentioned his ambitious goals for the country during his third term. During the event attended by more than 13,000 Indian-Americans, he also announced that India will open two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles, meeting the long-pending demand of the fast-growing Indian American community in these two large American cities. He applauded the role of Indian-Americans in strengthening the relationship between India and the US, he termed them India’s brand ambassadors.

He also held a bilateral meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York on Sunday (local time) and expressed “deep concern” at the humanitarian situation in Gaza forced due to Israel-Hamas war. He also reiterated India's support for the early restoration of peace.

The Prime Minister also participated in the roundtable with the CEOs of top American tech companies in which he underlined India’s growth prospects and focused on the implementation of AI in various sectors for the benefit of the people of India.

The meeting took place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on Sunday. It saw the participation of CEOs of major US-based firms working on cutting-edge technologies such as AI, quantum computing and semiconductors. He urged CEOs of US majors to take advantage of India's growth story as the country is making all efforts to become the third largest economy in the world in his third term.

Day 3:

On Day 3, the Prime Minister addressed the UN’s ‘Summit of the Future’ and said that the "success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not on the battlefield".

Addressing world leaders from the iconic podium of the UN General Assembly hall, PM Modi, beginning his speech with a "Namaskar", said he brings the voice of 1.4 billion Indians or one-sixth of humanity to the UN.

During the conclave, Modi assured the world community that India will continue to work in thought, words and deeds to protect the rights of all humanity and for global prosperity.

He held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the UNGA address and reaffirmed India's support for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

(With PTI inputs)

