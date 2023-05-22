PM Modi conferred with highest honour of Fiji | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi conferred with highest civilian honour of Fiji

Port Moresby: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the highest honour of Fiji. PM Modi was conferred with the "The Companion of the Order of Fiji" in recognition of his global leadership.

It was presented to PM Modi by PM Modi from his Fiji counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka. Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour till date.

PM Modi said that the honour is not just him but that of 140 crore Indians, of centuries-old India-Fiji relations.

"Big Honour for India. Prime Minister Modi has been conferred the highest honour of Fiji by the PM of Fiji: Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership. Only a handful of Non-Fijians have received this honour to date," the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India and to the generations of the Fiji-Indian community, who have played a key role in the special and enduring bond between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Twitter.

PM Modi had also met Rabuka on the sidelines of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit in Papua New Guinea. "Delighted to meet PM @slrabuka of Fiji. We had a great conversation on various topics. The relations between India and Fiji have stood the test of time. We look forward to working together to further cement it in the coming years," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

PM Modi accorded Ebakl Award

Prime Minister Modi has been accorded the Ebakl Award by President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau. the is one of the most important tools for the people of Palau and has a strong link with the local culture. It also symbolises leadership and wisdom.

PM Modi said he is humbled by the President for presenting him with with an Ebakl, which is of great cultural significance among the people of Palau. I will greatly cherish this. "Humbled by the gesture of President Surangel Whipps Jr. of presenting me with an Ebakl, which is of great cultural significance among the people of Palau. I will greatly cherish this," PM Modi tweeted.

Papua New Guinea confers PM Modi with highest award

Papua New Guinea also conferred Prime Minister Modi with the country's highest civilian award. Papua New Guinea conferred the Companion of the Order of Logohu to PM Modi for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South. It was presented to him by Papua New Guinea Governor General Sir Bob Dadae.

"Unprecedented honour for India as Papua New Guinea confers their highest award to PM Modi. Papua New Guinea conferred the Companion of the Order of Logohu to PM Modi for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South. Very few non-residents of PNG have received this award. For Eg Bill Clinton," the official statement reads.

