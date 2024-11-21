PM Modi conferred with Guyana's highest civilian honour, says India ready to help in all possible ways

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi and Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana.

During a special ceremony in Georgetown on Thursday, the President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali, bestows the highest civilian award of the country, the Order of Excellence, to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his address, President Ali hailed PM Modi as a "champion among leaders," for his impressive and visionary leadership that has impacted the course of developing the world. "I am deeply honoured to be here today. Prime Minister Modi, you are a champion among leaders," President Ali remarked, emphasising the profound impact of Modi’s governance on the global stage. "You have shown light to the developing world, creating development frameworks and metrics that many countries, including Guyana, are adopting." Ali further pointed out that the developmental paradigms promoted by India under the leadership of PM Modi have worked in practice for the benefit of Guyana and other countries.

In response, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude and thanked the people for the honour and explained that morality was an indication of the degree of friendship between the two countries. "This honour does not belong only to me but to the 1.4 billion people of India," he said. "It is living proof of our commitment to strengthening the relationship between our two nations, which will continue to inspire us as we move forward in every field."

The award presented on this day was yet another significant accomplishment in the evolution of the relations between India and Guyana, countries which boast an extensive cultural and diplomatic history. Indian leadership under Modi has been acknowledged in Guyana along with other Caribbean countries and beyond for development, science, and especially in renewable energy.

Strengthening bilateral cooperation

Such mechanisms have enabled the India-Guyana relationship to flourish thanks to the various initiatives put in place such as a joint ministerial commission and customary meetings of their foreign affairs departments.

Such arrangements have also been supplemented by activities geared towards cultural exchange and other forms of initiatives aiming at economic cooperation. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) have also helped strengthen the economic ties between the nations by promoting trade and investment activities between the two countries.

In his remarks, PM Modi emphasised India's commitment to supporting Guyana's development across key sectors, including skill development, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, education, and energy. "India will always be a trusted partner for Guyana in sectors like infrastructure, shipping, technology, and more," he assured. He also noted Guyana’s vital support for international initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and the Global Biofuels Alliance.

A growing global influence

The visit of PM Modi and the honour conferred on him are pointers to the growing Indian influence in the Caribbean region. In the recent past, countries such as Guyana and the rest of the Caribbean have appreciated the fact that India is an emerging power in the global arena able to push for various issues including sustainable development and technology. Such signs only highlight why India's stature in the world is indisputable as it has earned the able leadership of Modi who is respected the world over.

While they expand on the historical narrative and confidence placed in each other over time, the development of relations between India and Guyana is viewed as an increasing trend in building cooperation in various areas, making India a crucial partner in the growing economies of the world.