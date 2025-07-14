PM Modi condoles Muhammadu Buhari's demise: All you need to know about Nigeria's former President Buhari, who led Nigeria twice, first as a military ruler and later as a democratically elected president, died at the age of 82 in London, where he had been receiving medical treatment.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, remembering him for his wisdom, warmth, and commitment to strengthening India–Nigeria relations.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari. I fondly recall our meetings and conversations on various occasions. His wisdom, warmth and unwavering commitment to India–Nigeria friendship stood out. I join the 1.4 billion people of India in extending our heartfelt condolences to his family, the people and the government of Nigeria."

Buhari, who led Nigeria twice, first as a military ruler and later as a democratically elected president, died at the age of 82 in London, where he had been receiving medical treatment.

Military and political career

Muhammadu Buhari first came to power in 1983 following a military coup. However, his time as military head of state was short-lived, as he was overthrown less than 20 months later. Decades later, after several unsuccessful attempts, he was elected as Nigeria’s president in 2015, becoming the first opposition candidate to win a presidential election in the country.

During his campaign, Buhari promised to eliminate widespread corruption and combat a worsening security situation, including Boko Haram’s violent insurgency in the northeast.

Tenure as president

Buhari remained in office until 2023, a period marked by major challenges including rising insecurity, economic downturn, and accusations of authoritarianism. Despite some notable moments, such as the rescue of dozens of Chibok schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram, many of the group’s captives remained missing.

Although Buhari declared in 2016 that Boko Haram had been "crushed," suicide attacks and bombings persisted. The military faced criticism over allegations of abuses, including the 2017 accidental bombing of a displaced persons camp that killed over 100 people.

‘Anti corruption efforts, war against indiscipline’

Buhari’s earlier military rule was marked by anti-corruption efforts, strict discipline enforcement, and controversial mass deportations. His “war against indiscipline” campaign forced late government workers to perform squats and sought to restore order. However, it also drew condemnation from rights groups for curbing press freedom and allowing indefinite detentions.

Despite later pledging allegiance to democracy, Buhari's legacy remains mixed. While some remember him as a patriot and firm leader, others see his tenure as a period of missed opportunities and growing national divide.

Current Nigerian President Bola Tinubu called Buhari “a patriot, a soldier, a statesman… to the very core” and dispatched the vice president to London to bring back his remains. Political scientist Afolabi Adekaiyaoja summed up public sentiment, saying the divided response to Buhari’s death reflected his inability to unite the country during decades in public service.