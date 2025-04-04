How PM Modi is rewriting South Asia's regional diplomacy through BIMSTEC | EXPLAINED PM Modi has reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), positioning it as a key pillar of India’s regional diplomacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly deepened India's engagement with the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), positioning it as a cornerstone of India's regional diplomacy and strategic outreach.

In a notable diplomatic move in May 2019, PM Modi invited all BIMSTEC leaders to his second swearing-in ceremony, a clear signal of India’s shift from the largely defunct SAARC forum towards a more functional and cooperative BIMSTEC framework. The invitation was widely viewed as a response to the persistent tensions with Pakistan, which is not a member of BIMSTEC.

PM Modi's regional vision is anchored in the Neighbourhood First and Act East policies, both of which place BIMSTEC at the forefront of India's foreign policy agenda. Under his leadership, India hosted the first-ever BIMSTEC military exercise, MILEX-18, in 2018, underscoring a shared commitment to counter-terrorism cooperation among member states.

Reinforcing India's role as a "net security provider" in the Indo-Pacific, PM Modi has continuously emphasised BIMSTEC's strategic value in regional security and economic architecture. This was further demonstrated during the 5th BIMSTEC Summit in 2022, where the Prime Minister called for the adoption of the BIMSTEC Charter, aimed at formalising the group’s structure and objectives.

In the sphere of technology and innovation, PM Modi proposed the establishment of a BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Facility in Colombo to promote collaboration in emerging tech sectors. He has also championed coastal connectivity to boost trade, tourism, and people-to-people ties among the seven member nations.

Highlighting the grouping's unique geopolitical position, PM Modi described BIMSTEC as a "natural platform" bridging South and Southeast Asia. This vision aligns with India's maritime strategy under the SAGAR doctrine—Security and Growth for All in the Region—where BIMSTEC plays a central role.

With growing emphasis on infrastructure, digital cooperation, and shared prosperity, PM Modi continues to steer BIMSTEC towards becoming a dynamic force for regional integration and sustainable development in the Bay of Bengal region.

PM Modi proposes UPI integration, business summit at BIMSTEC Summit

Seeking to strengthen regional cooperation and economic integration, PM Modi on Friday proposed linking India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the payment systems of BIMSTEC member nations. The move, he said, would facilitate seamless trade, business, and tourism across the region.

Addressing the sixth BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, PM Modi also put forth a proposal to establish a BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce, host an annual business summit, and explore the possibility of trade in local currencies to enhance economic connectivity.

At the start of his speech, the Prime Minister expressed condolences for the lives lost and damage caused by the devastating March 28 earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand.

Focus on disaster management and security cooperation

Underlining the need for enhanced cooperation in disaster preparedness, PM Modi proposed the creation of a BIMSTEC Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management in India. The centre would focus on disaster relief, rehabilitation, and capacity building among member states.

Emphasising security cooperation, PM Modi welcomed the institutionalization of the Home Ministers’ Mechanism within BIMSTEC and offered to host its first meeting in India this year.

"This forum can play a vital role in combating cybercrime, cybersecurity threats, terrorism, and human and drug trafficking," PM Modi said.

BIMSTEC vision 2030 and maritime cooperation

The summit, attended by leaders from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan, adopted the Bangkok Vision 2030, aimed at ensuring prosperity, security, and inclusivity in the Bay of Bengal region.

PM Modi reiterated BIMSTEC's role as a bridge between South Asia and Southeast Asia, emphasising its potential as a platform for deeper regional connectivity.

On the maritime front, PM Modi underscored the need for a free, open, and secure Indian Ocean, calling it a shared priority for BIMSTEC nations. He hailed the signing of the Maritime Transport Agreement, which is expected to strengthen cooperation in merchant shipping and cargo transport, thereby accelerating trade.

To further maritime collaboration, Modi proposed setting up a Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre in India, focused on capacity building, research, innovation, and policy coordination in maritime security.

Digital and economic integration

PM Modi highlighted India’s successful experience in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and suggested conducting a pilot study to assess BIMSTEC members’ specific digital needs.

"Additionally, I propose linking India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) with the payment systems in the BIMSTEC region. This will benefit trade, industry, and tourism at all levels," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of trade and business connectivity, proposing the establishment of a BIMSTEC Business Summit as an annual event and calling for a feasibility study on trade in local currencies within the region.

With growing emphasis on regional economic, security, and digital integration, PM Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to transforming BIMSTEC into a dynamic force for cooperation and development in the Bay of Bengal region.