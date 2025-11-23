PM Modi attends IBSA Leaders' Meeting and key sessions at G20 Summit in Johannesburg | Video PM Modi in South Africa: The IBSA Dialogue Forum, established in 2003, is a trilateral platform uniting India, Brazil, and South Africa- three significant democracies and emerging economies from Asia, South America, and Africa.

Johannesburg:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders’ Meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. The meeting was attended by Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. PM Modi joined the third session of the summit focused on “A Fair and Just Future for All- Critical Minerals, Decent Work, and Artificial Intelligence.” This visit marks Modi’s three-day trip to South Africa to engage in the first-ever G20 Summit hosted on African soil.

What is IBSA?

The IBSA Dialogue Forum is a trilateral platform established in 2003 that unites India, Brazil, and South Africa- three major democracies and emerging economies from Asia, South America, and Africa. These countries share common development goals and diversity in their pluralistic, multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, and multi-religious societies. IBSA facilitates collaboration on political, economic, and social issues with a focus on enhancing South-South cooperation.

Describing the meeting as timely, the Prime Minister noted that it coincided with the first G20 Summit on African soil and marked the culmination of four consecutive G20 presidencies by Global South countries, out of which the last three were by the IBSA members. This, he noted, has resulted in several important initiatives focused on human-centric development, multilateral reform, and sustainable growth.

Bilateral meetings amid G20 Summit

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, PM Modi was scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with key global leaders including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Taka, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Later on the same day, PM Modi was to return to New Delhi.

Key focus areas of the G20 Summit

According to Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations) at India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the G20 Summit’s overarching theme this year was solidarity, equality, and sustainability. The South African presidency focused on critical priorities such as strengthening disaster resilience, ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries, harnessing critical minerals for sustainable growth, and mobilizing finance for a just energy transition. Many initiatives born during India’s G20 Presidency have gained momentum and continue to shape global cooperation under South Africa’s presidency.

Conclusion of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg

The G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg concluded today, marking a significant moment as the summit was hosted for the very first time in Africa. The meeting underlined the importance of coordinated action among member countries to address global challenges while boosting sustainable development and economic cooperation.