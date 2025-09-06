'PM Modi attaches enormous importance to…': EAM Jaishankar reacts as US changes its tune External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that PM Modi shares a strong personal equation with President Trump. The remarks came after Trump publicly praised PM Modi.

New Delhi:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a strong personal rapport with US President Donald Trump. His comments follow a public exchange of warm words between the two leaders, even as trade tensions simmer between the countries.

‘PM Modi values US ties’

Speaking to news agency ANI, Jaishankar shed light on PM Modi’s commitment to maintaining robust ties with Washington. “PM Modi attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the US. Where President Trump is concerned, he has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump,” Jaishankar said.

While he refrained from commenting on specific developments, he added, “We remain engaged with the US, and at this time, I can't say more than that. But that’s really what I would say.”

Trump calls PM Modi a ‘great PM’, PM responds

President Trump referred to PM Modi as a “great prime minister” and a “friend,” while addressing reporters in Washington. Trump remarked that while he disagreed with some of India’s recent actions, the India-US relationship remains special.

“I’ll always be friends with Modi… he’s great. I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment, but there’s nothing to worry about,” Trump said. Responding to this, PM Modi took to social media on Saturday to reciprocate the sentiment.

“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties. India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” he wrote.

India-US trade tensions

Despite the public display of camaraderie, bilateral ties have faced growing tension in recent weeks, particularly on the trade front. President Trump recently imposed a 50% tariff on Indian imports to the US. While 25% was a standard hike, the additional tariffs were linked to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil amid the Ukraine conflict.

New Delhi strongly criticized the move, calling it “unjustified and unreasonable”, arguing that India's energy decisions are driven by national interest and global market conditions. Trump’s mixed signals continued when he raised concerns about India’s engagement with China and Russia, referring to a photo of PM Modi alongside Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at the SCO Summit in Tianjin. He said he feared the US was “losing India and Russia to deepest, darkest China.”