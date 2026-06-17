PM Modi assists Trump onto G7 platform during group photo session, bonhomie steals spotlight | WATCH

Paris:

A video showing the warm camaraderie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his US counterpart Donald Trump is circulating widely on social media. The clip is from the G7 Summit in France, where global leaders gathered to deliberate on pressing international issues.

One particular moment that caught everyone’s attention was during a group photo session on stage. As the leaders assembled, PM Modi extended a helping hand when Trump appeared to struggle slightly while stepping up onto a platform. The US President then stepped aside to make way for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife to join the platform.

After the photo was taken, the interaction continued, with Trump seen holding PM Modi’s hand while speaking to other global leaders.

Trump-Modi bilateral meeting

At the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Trump today. The discussions are likely to cover a wide range of issues aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Regional security is set to be an important part of the talks. Developments in West Asia, along with concerns related to the Strait of Hormuz, are expected to be discussed in detail. Both sides may also review the wider security situation affecting global energy routes.

Energy cooperation is likely to be another key focus area. India has been steadily working with the United States to build a long-term energy partnership, and increasing energy imports from the US is expected to come up during the meeting.

Trade relations between the two countries are also on the agenda. According to sources, negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement have reached an advanced stage, and the deal could be finalised in the coming weeks.

The meeting is seen as an opportunity for both leaders to take stock of progress in different areas of collaboration and further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the United States during the G7 gathering in France.

PM Modi flags concerns over safety of seafarers

At the G7 Summit outreach session on Tuesday, PM Modi urged world leaders to work together to secure global maritime routes. He stressed that international shipping lanes must remain safe as they are crucial for world trade and economic stability.

The statement follows a recent incident in which three Indian crew members lost their lives during a US military strike on a merchant vessel near the coast of Oman. The event has triggered concern in India and led to calls for stronger protection for civilian seafarers operating in conflict-affected waters.

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