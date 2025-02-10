PM Modi arrives in Paris, to co-chair AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron | Video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/X Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Paris.

PM Modi in Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Paris for a three-day visit to France, where he will co-chair an AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and hold bilateral talks with him. According to officials, this is PM Modi's sixth visit to France.

In the evening, PM Modi will attend a dinner hosted by President Macron at the Élysée Palace in honour of visiting Heads of Government and State. The dinner is likely to be attended by a large number of CEOs from the tech domain and a number of other distinguished invitees to the summit.

PM Modi to chair AI Action Summit

On February 11, Prime Minister Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit, along with President Macron. Later in the afternoon on February 11, Prime Minister Modi will engage in a CEO roundtable discussion with President Macron. This meeting is expected to center on fostering stronger economic and business ties between India and France.

On Wednesday, the two leaders will visit Mazargues War Cemetery, maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Marseille, to pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers in World War I.

They will inaugurate the newest Consulate General of India in Marseille. The leaders will visit Cadarache, the site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), a high-science project.

PM Modi departure statement

PM Modi in his departure statement said the bilateral segment of his visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership along with my friend President Macron.

“We will also travel to the historic French city of Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in France and also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, in which India is a member of the consortium of partner countries including France, to harness energy for the global good. I will also pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World Wars I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery,” he said.

