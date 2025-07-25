Advertisement
  3. PM Modi arrives in Maldives, receives warm welcome by President Mohamed Muizzu

After concluding his UK tour, PM Narendra Modi landed in Male, Maldives on Friday. He received warm welcome by President Mohamed Muizzu, the country's Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Minister of Homeland Security. 

