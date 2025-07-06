PM Modi arrives in Brazil to attend 17th BRICS Summit | Video Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at Galeao International Airport.

Rio de Janeiro:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Brazil on a four-day visit, during which he will participate in the 17th BRICS Summit and undertake a State Visit. On the fourth leg of his five-nation tour, PM Modi landed at the Galeão International Airport here on Saturday evening (local time).

He was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at the Galeao International Airport.

Indian diaspora performs cultural dance and songs

Members of the Indian diaspora welcomed Prime Minister Modi with vibrant cultural performances, including traditional dances and songs.

Hoping for a productive round of meetings and interactions: PM Modi

In an X post, PM Modi shared the photos and said that he is for a productive round of meetings and interactions during this visit. "Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where I will take part in the BRICS Summit and later go to their capital, Brasília, for a state visit on the invitation of President Lula. Hoping for a productive round of meetings and interactions during this visit," Modi said.

Upon his arrival at the hotel, he was greeted by the chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" from members of the Indian community, with whom he also interacted briefly.

17th BRICS Summit

During the 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit (July 6-7), Prime Minister Modi will exchange views on key global issues, including peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters. According to the official statement, the Prime Minister is also likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

For the State Visit to Brazil, the Prime Minister will travel to Brasilia where he will hold bilateral discussions with President Lula on the broadening of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health and people to people linkages.

