PM Modi arrives at Delhi's Palam airport after his successful visits to France and US

Image Source : ANI PM Modi arrives at Palam Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived at Palam Airport in New Delhi after concluding his two-nation visit to France and the US. During his visit, PM Modi co-chaired the AI summit in France and jointly inaugurated India's new consulate in Marseille with Macron. During his US visit, PM Modi held bilateral discussions with US President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House. This was the first meeting between the two leaders after Donald Trump assumed the Oval Office as the 47th US President on January 20, 2025.

PM Modi also met US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at Blair House in Washington, DC.

A recap of PM Modi's France visit

During his France visit, PM Modi visited the Mazargues Cemetery in Marseille city along with French President Emmanuel Macron and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made sacrifices fighting in the World Wars. He also jointly inaugurated India's new consulate in Marseille with Macron amid cheers from the gathered crowd.

While he was in France, PM Modi also met US Vice President J D Vance and his Indian-origin wife along with their two young sons on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris.

PM Modi, Trump made big announcements

PM Modi's US visit is also being termed successful, as both PM Modi and US President Donald Trump announced big-ticket defence partnerships, along with other announcements.

India and the US unveiled an ambitious plan to ink a new 10-year defence partnership and pursue the co-production of key weapons and platforms. Trump announced that Washington would increase sales of military hardware to New Delhi by millions of dollars, including a possible supply of F-35 stealth combat jets.

PM Modi coins 'Make India Great Again' (MIGA)

While addressing the joint press statement with Trump, PM Modi coined a new term, 'Make India Great Again' (MIGA), inspired by President Donald Trump’s motto 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA). He added that the two visions together form the "MEGA partnership for prosperity" and give a new scale to bilateral partnership.

During his meeting with PM Modi, Trump described him as a friend for a long time and said in reply to a question, "He is a much tougher negotiator than me, and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest."

