PM Modi announces two Indian consulates in Boston and Los Angeles, Chair for Tamil Studies

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced two new Indian Consulates in Boston and Los Angeles, along with a Thiruvalluvar Chair of Tamil studies at the University of Houston. These initiatives would further the living bridge between India and its diaspora in the United States, according to an official statement.

"Last year, I declared that our govt would open a new consulate in Seattle, it has been started now. We have also sought suggestions for two new consulates. I am happy to tell you that after your suggestion, India has decided to open two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles," he said while addressing a large gathering of Indian-Americans at the Nassau Coliseum in New York.

He expressed the hope that the Indian diaspora, with its strong convening strength, would continue to play a crucial role in fostering closer ties between India and the US. After a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said the India-US relationship is profoundly enriched by the Indian American community, which plays a pivotal role in fostering ties between the two great democracies.

PM Modi on India's growing voice on global stage

Boston is considered as the education and pharma capital of the US, whereas Los Angeles, a major cultural and entertainment capital, is hosting the next summer Olympics. During the last US visit in June 2023, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden announced the opening of new consulates in each other's countries.

PM Modi maintained that India today has a foreign policy of maintaining equal closeness with all and not equal distance. "The role of India would be crucial to accelerate the process of global growth, and India's role will be crucial to accelerate global peace," he said, adding that India's goal is not to increase its global influence but to play a part in its prosperity. He also underlined India's position as a first responder in any crisis across the world.

"Today's India sees big dreams, chases big dreams," Modi said, adding that "India no longer follows, it forges new systems and leads from the front." The event was attended by more than 13,000 Indian-Americans. While the majority of them were from the New York and New Jersey area, Indian-Americans came in from 40 states, organisers said.

PM Modi terms Indian diaspora as 'brand ambassadors'

Lauding the role of Indian-Americans in strengthening the relationship between India and the US, he called them India’s brand ambassadors and 'rashtradoots'. "For the world, AI stands for Artificial Intelligence. But I believe AI also represents the America-India spirit," Modi said.

In his remarks, Modi also touched upon the celebration of democracy across the world, in particular in India and the US. "While the elections in India are over, it’s under process in the United States. The elections that were just held in India were the biggest so far in human history. When we see the scale of India’s democracy, we are even more proud,” he said.

Modi applauded the role of Indian-Americans in making the country and community proud. "Just yesterday, President Biden took me to his home in Delaware. His affection, his warmth, it was a moment that touched my heart. This respect is for the 140 billion Indians. This respect is for you, for your achievements, for the hundreds and thousands of Indians living here,” he said.

