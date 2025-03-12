'India signed 8 MoUs with Mauritius during PM Modi's visit': Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Prime Minister is on a two-day state visit to Mauritius on March 11-12. Earlier today, PM Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam jointly inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation.

India has signed 8 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the Mauritius government, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a press briefing. The exact details of the MoUs will be shared later by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He also said that the PM has annoucned support to the Mauritius government in towards the construction of the new Parliament building. He said, "There has been an exchange of as may as 8 MoUs. The PM also announced India's support towards construction of new Parliament building in Mauritus."

Speaking about the details of PM Modi's visit, Misri said, "Formal delegations level talks were held between PM Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius, where they took stock in detail of development partnership initiatives, trade and economic ties. They have adopted a joint vision for an enhanced strategic partnership. This elevates our partnership to a level of strategic partnership. It is the first such partnership India has concluded with any nation in its neighbourhood."

PM Modi inaugurates al Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation

On the last day of his state visit, PM Modi, along with Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, jointly inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation. PM Modi said that the institute will serve as the hub for learning and research.

Taking to X, he said, "PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam and I jointly inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation. It will serve as a hub for learning, research and public service, fostering new ideas and leadership for the future. It also strengthens our shared commitment to progress and development."