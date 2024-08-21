PM Modi addresses Indian community in Poland, says 'India believes in diplomacy...' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (YT) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the community gathering in Warsaw, Poland.

Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering of the Indian diaspora in Warsaw, Poland, as part of his 'historic' visit to the Central European country. He was greeted with thunderous applause and chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" after becoming the first Indian leader to visit the country in 45 years.

"All of you have come from different parts of Poland, all of you have different languages and values, but all of you are linked with India's interests... I am very grateful for this welcome. There are several countries where no Indian leader has reached. But now, circumstances have changed. For decades, India's policy was to keep itself equally distant from all countries. Today, India's policy is to foster closer relations with all," he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that today's India talks about development for all and thinks about the benefit of all. "We are proud that the world sees India as a Vishwabandhu... This is not an issue of geopolitics, but of values. India has provided a space in their hearts and land for those who were not welcomed anywhere," he added.

Poland a 'partner' of Sanatana approach

Calling Poland a 'partner' of India's Sanatana values, the Prime Minister recalled Jam Saheb of Nawanagar's contribution of sheltering thousands of Polish women and children, who were escaping the Soviet Union during World War II. "I feel good after seeing Poland keeping alive the path created by Jam Saheb. When Gujarat faced a severe earthquake two decades, Jamnagar was also caught in its path. Poland was one of the first countries to offer assistance," he added.

He also announced the beginning of the Jam Saheb Memorial Youth Action programme, under which India will invite 20 Polish youths every year as a mark of tribute to Maharaja Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji. He also recalled the efforts of the Kolhapur Royal Family to create a refugee camp in Valivade, Kolhapur to shelter the fleeing the Soviet repression in their home country.

"In every corner of the world, Indians have played vital roles. In the 21st century, India is progressing on the path of development based on its pride in traditional values and heritage... We Indians are known for our efforts, excellence and empathy. Wherever we go, we Indians are seen putting our maximum efforts, whether it is entrepreneurship, caregivers or the sector, Indians are making the nation proud of their efforts," he added.

'Not an era of war': PM Modi reasserts dialogue and diplomacy

The Indian Prime Minister laid specific focus on empathy, saying India is the first country to offer assistance to any country facing any crises. "India said humanity first during COVID-19. We provided vaccines and medicines to over 100 countries. Wherever there are any earthquakes or natural calamities, India always maintains its mantra of 'humanity first'," PM Modi mentioned, asserting India's role as a first responder.

"India does not believe in war, but in peace. India's concept is clear - this is not an era of war. This is the time to come together to deal with those challenges which pose the biggest threat to humanity. This is why India is putting emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy," he added, while thanking Poland for assisting Indian students stuck in Ukraine.

"Poland opened the doors completely for our students. When I meet Indian students rescued from Ukraine, they deeply appreciate you (Poland). I, on the behalf of 140 crore Indians, salute Poland. There are several similarities between the societies of India and Poland. India is a participative and vibrant democracy. Indian nationals have an unbreakable faith in democracy which were seen at the recent (Lok Sabha) elections. Recently, elections were also held in the European Union in which 180 million voters participated. In India, this number was 640 million," he added.

