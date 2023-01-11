Wednesday, January 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Plane makes emergency landing on road near Chicago

Plane makes emergency landing on road near Chicago

The Beechcraft Bonanza plane landed on the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 355 near Bolingbrook around 2 pm CST, Illinois State Police said.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2023 7:38 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Chicago: A small plane made an emergency landing on a suburban Chicago tollway, authorities said. No injuries were reported. The pilot was the only person aboard the plane, Bolingbrook fire officials said.

The Beechcraft Bonanza plane landed on the right shoulder of southbound Interstate 355 near Bolingbrook around 2 pm CST, Illinois State Police said.

The plane did not strike any vehicles or fixed objects on the ground, police said. However, it caused traffic to back up just before the start of the afternoon rush hour.

The plane, based in Denver, Colorado, was travelling from Middleton, Wisconsin, to Brookeridge Air Park in Downers Grove, Illinois, according to the plane tracking website FlightAware.com.

The Bolingbrook Fire Department said on its Facebook page the plane experienced engine failure. No further details were immediately available.

ALSO READNo immediate COVID-19 threat from China, says World Health Organisation's Europe body

ALSO READ | Saudi Arabia to increase investment in Pakistan amid latter's request for funding

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News