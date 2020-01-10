Lake of Fire: Pictures capture the horrors of Australian bushfire on New Year's Eve
When the world was celebrating the end of a decade and the beginning of a new one, Mallacoota, a small town in the East Gippsland region of Victoria province, Australia experienced a somewhat subdued New Year Eve. With red skies and fire on the horizon, the resident of Mallacoota were left to fend for themselves.
Rachael Mounsey, a resident of Mallacoota, captured the night in pictures. The fire is believed to have destroyed a 100 housed on the NYE. People were pushed back to the beaches and were told to get in the water if the raging fires got too close. The Australian Navy, they were told, would carry out a mass rescue operation soon. Mounsey sent her children to safety but chose to stay behind and capture, what could be a night that could cost her more than just her home.