See Pics: Holy month of Ramzan begins as humanity's battle with coronavirus rages on

Image Source : PTI An illuminated view of one of the minarets of Jama Masjid in the backdrop of a moon on the first day of holy month of Ramzan

Muslims worldwide began Ramadan with dawn-to-dusk fasting, but many will have to forgo the communal prayers and family gatherings that make the holy month special, as authorities maintain lockdowns aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic. Ramadan is usually a festive season, with the daylong fast followed by lavish meals and evening get-togethers. But this year many are confined to their homes, travel is heavily restricted and public venues like parks, malls and even mosques are shuttered. Many are also weighed down by anxiety about the pandemic and widespread job losses resulting from the worldwide shutdowns.

IndiaTVnews.com brings pictures of Islamic festival, Ramadan or Ramzan, from India and around the world.

Image Source : PTI An illuminated view of Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan

Image Source : AP A Palestinian plays with fireworks as he celebrates the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Nablus

Image Source : PTI An illuminated view of Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan.

Image Source : AP A boy reads holy book of Quran ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan

Image Source : AP A man disinfects the ceiling lamp in the Cobanija mosque in Sarajevo, Bosnia

Image Source : AP A man walks past closed shops before the start of the holy month of Ramadan in the usually bustling Medina of Rabat, during a health state of emergency and home confinement orders, in Rabat, Morocco

Image Source : AP A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus shops at a wet market in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Image Source : PTI A Muslim family opens their fast with iftar on the first day of holy month of Ramzan during a nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus

Image Source : AP A poultry vendor wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus prepares birds at a wet market in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Image Source : PTI A view of Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : AP An American tourist looks at the great Mosque of Muhammad Ali Pasha at the Citadel complex, in Cairo, Egypt.

Image Source : AP Daily-wage workers wait in line to receive free wheat donated by Afghan businessmen ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan

Image Source : PTI A view of Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Image Source : PTI An illuminated view of Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan, in New Delhi

Image Source : AP A woman walks on a street under decorations a day ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, in the Imbaba neighborhood of Giza

Image Source : PTI Devotees offer Zuhr prayers on the first day of holy month of Ramzan at his residence, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : AP Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque compound is seen deserted as it remains shut to prevent the spread of coronavirus ahead of the Islamic holy month or Ramadan in Jerusalem

Image Source : AP Imams attend the Ramadan prayer at a mosque empty of faithful due to social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak in Zenica, central Bosnia

Image Source : AP Muslims perform prayers outside the Baitul Mukkaram National Mosque, closed due to the lockdown, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Image Source : PTI An illuminated view of Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan.

Image Source : AP People attend evening prayers while maintaining a level of social distancing to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus, at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan

Image Source : AP Muslim worshipers offer noon prayers at a mosque, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Image Source : AP Muslims wearing masks wait outside a wet market in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Image Source : AP Palestinians pray in front of the shuttered gates to al-Aqsa mosque compound as all prayers are suspended to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Jerusalem.

Image Source : AP People shop in preparation for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Baghdad, Iraq

Image Source : PTI Members of the Muslim community buy groceries on the first day of holy month of Ramzan during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : AP woman with a mask walks in the yard of a Friday prayer mosque in Shahr-e-Ray, south of Tehran, Iran.

Image Source : AP Volunteers disinfects a mosque ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan

Image Source : PTI Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari with Mufti of Jama Masjid opens their fast with iftar at Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan

Image Source : AP Ramadan decorations hung on a street that is on complete lockdown after a family was tested positive due to coronavirus, in Bahtim, Shubra el-Kheima neighborhood, Qalyoubiya governorate, Egypt.

