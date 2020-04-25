Sunday, April 26, 2020
     
See Pics: Holy month of Ramzan begins as humanity's battle with coronavirus rages on

Muslims worldwide began Ramadan with dawn-to-dusk fasting, but many will have to forgo the communal prayers and family gatherings that make the holy month special, as authorities maintain lockdowns aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi Updated on: April 25, 2020 23:12 IST
An illuminated view of one of the minarets of Jama Masjid
Image Source : PTI

An illuminated view of one of the minarets of Jama Masjid in the backdrop of a moon on the first day of holy month of Ramzan

Muslims worldwide began Ramadan with dawn-to-dusk fasting, but many will have to forgo the communal prayers and family gatherings that make the holy month special, as authorities maintain lockdowns aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic. Ramadan is usually a festive season, with the daylong fast followed by lavish meals and evening get-togethers. But this year many are confined to their homes, travel is heavily restricted and public venues like parks, malls and even mosques are shuttered. Many are also weighed down by anxiety about the pandemic and widespread job losses resulting from the worldwide shutdowns.

IndiaTVnews.com brings pictures of Islamic festival, Ramadan or Ramzan, from India and around the world.

India Tv - An illuminated view of Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan

Image Source : PTI

An illuminated view of Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan

India Tv - A Palestinian plays with fireworks as he celebrates the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in

Image Source : AP

A Palestinian plays with fireworks as he celebrates the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Nablus

India Tv - An illuminated view of Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan

Image Source : PTI

An illuminated view of Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan.

India Tv - A boy reads holy book of Quran ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan

Image Source : AP

A boy reads holy book of Quran ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan

India Tv - A man disinfects the ceiling lamp in the Cobanija mosque in Sarajevo, Bosnia

Image Source : AP

A man disinfects the ceiling lamp in the Cobanija mosque in Sarajevo, Bosnia

India Tv - A man walks past closed shops before the start of the holy month of Ramadan in the usually bustling

Image Source : AP

A man walks past closed shops before the start of the holy month of Ramadan in the usually bustling Medina of Rabat, during a health state of emergency and home confinement orders, in Rabat, Morocco

India Tv - A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus shops at a wet market in downto

Image Source : AP

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus shops at a wet market in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

India Tv - A Muslim family opens their fast with iftar on the first day of holy month of Ramzan during a nation

Image Source : PTI

A Muslim family opens their fast with iftar on the first day of holy month of Ramzan during a nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus

India Tv - A poultry vendor wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus prepares birds at a

Image Source : AP

A poultry vendor wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus prepares birds at a wet market in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

India Tv - A view of Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan during a nationwide lockdown imposed

Image Source : PTI

A view of Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

India Tv - An American tourist looks at the great Mosque of Muhammad Ali Pasha at the Citadel complex, in Cairo

Image Source : AP

An American tourist looks at the great Mosque of Muhammad Ali Pasha at the Citadel complex, in Cairo, Egypt.

India Tv - Daily-wage workers wait in line to receive free wheat donated by Afghan businessmen ahead of the upc

Image Source : AP

Daily-wage workers wait in line to receive free wheat donated by Afghan businessmen ahead of the upcoming holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan

India Tv - A view of Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan during a nationwide lockdown imposed

Image Source : PTI

A view of Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

India Tv - An illuminated view of Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan, in New Delhi

Image Source : PTI

An illuminated view of Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan, in New Delhi

India Tv - A woman walks on a street under decorations a day ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, in the Imbaba

Image Source : AP

A woman walks on a street under decorations a day ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, in the Imbaba neighborhood of Giza

India Tv - Devotees offer Zuhr prayers on the first day of holy month of Ramzan at his residence, during a nati

Image Source : PTI

Devotees offer Zuhr prayers on the first day of holy month of Ramzan at his residence, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

India Tv - Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque compound is seen deserted as it remains shut to prevent the spre

Image Source : AP

Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque compound is seen deserted as it remains shut to prevent the spread of coronavirus ahead of the Islamic holy month or Ramadan in Jerusalem

India Tv - Imams attend the Ramadan prayer at a mosque empty of faithful due to social distancing guidelines du

Image Source : AP

Imams attend the Ramadan prayer at a mosque empty of faithful due to social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak in Zenica, central Bosnia

India Tv - Muslims perform prayers outside the Baitul Mukkaram National Mosque, closed due to the lockdown, in

Image Source : AP

Muslims perform prayers outside the Baitul Mukkaram National Mosque, closed due to the lockdown, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

India Tv - An illuminated view of Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan

Image Source : PTI

An illuminated view of Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan.

India Tv - People attend evening prayers while maintaining a level of social distancing to help avoid the sprea

Image Source : AP

People attend evening prayers while maintaining a level of social distancing to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus, at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan

India Tv - Muslim worshipers offer noon prayers at a mosque, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Image Source : AP

Muslim worshipers offer noon prayers at a mosque, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan

India Tv - Muslims wearing masks wait outside a wet market in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Image Source : AP

Muslims wearing masks wait outside a wet market in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

India Tv - Palestinians pray in front of the shuttered gates to al-Aqsa mosque compound as all prayers are susp

Image Source : AP

Palestinians pray in front of the shuttered gates to al-Aqsa mosque compound as all prayers are suspended to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Jerusalem.

India Tv - People shop in preparation for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Baghdad, Iraq

Image Source : AP

People shop in preparation for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Baghdad, Iraq

India Tv - Members of the Muslim community buy groceries on the first day of holy month of Ramzan during a nati

Image Source : PTI

Members of the Muslim community buy groceries on the first day of holy month of Ramzan during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

India Tv - woman with a mask walks in the yard of a Friday prayer mosque in Shahr-e-Ray, south of Tehran, Iran.

Image Source : AP

woman with a mask walks in the yard of a Friday prayer mosque in Shahr-e-Ray, south of Tehran, Iran.

India Tv - Volunteers disinfects a mosque ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan

Image Source : AP

Volunteers disinfects a mosque ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan

India Tv - Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari with Mufti of Jama Masjid opens their fast with iftar at Jama Masjid o

Image Source : PTI

Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari with Mufti of Jama Masjid opens their fast with iftar at Jama Masjid on the first day of holy month of Ramzan

India Tv - Ramadan decorations hung on a street that is on complete lockdown after a family was tested positive

Image Source : AP

Ramadan decorations hung on a street that is on complete lockdown after a family was tested positive due to coronavirus, in Bahtim, Shubra el-Kheima neighborhood, Qalyoubiya governorate, Egypt.

