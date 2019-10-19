Photos from inside world's longest flight between New York-Sydney

Image Source : TWITTER A passenger inside Qantas' New York Sydney flight

Qantas' longest flight in the world has taken off from New York Saturday morning (IST). The plane was in the air at the time of publishing of this story. It is almost a 20-hour-long flight. After the take-off, the flight will cross the entirety of the American mainland and then fly over the entire stretch of the Pacific Ocean to reach Sydney in Australia. The plane will literally connect two corners of the world.

Photos are trickling in on social media. These are from few lucky travellers who were able to secure a place on the world's longest flight.

"This will be my home from for the next day.." tweeted Ben Mutzabaugh, who is on board.

He has also tweeted a picture of the onboard entertainment system. Considering the journey is of 20 hours. He is surely going to need a good line up of movies.

Another Twitter user, Mike Isler tweeted the flight path of Qantas aeroplane. It can be seen that the plane will have to cross the entire stretch of the Pacific Ocean.

Billy Foster, a Twitter user, seems to be among the lucky ones to get a chance to be onboard the plane. He has posted a picture of the plane from the outside

Qantas flight 7879 took off from New York this morning (IST) and it is making its way towards Sydney in Australia. It has 50 passengers and crew on board.

The aeroplane is not just ferrying passengers from New York to Sydney. Observations are also being made as to what effect does such a long flight have on the human body.

