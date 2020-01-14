Philippines Volcano Eruption in Pictures: A look at massive evacuation as tens of thousands flee

Image Source : AP A family rides their motorcycle through clouds of ash as they evacuate to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

Red-hot lava spewed from a volcano near the Philippine capital of Manila on Monday as tens of thousands of people fled through heavy ash and frightening tremors, and authorities made plans to evacuate hundreds of thousands more for fear of a bigger eruption. Clouds of ash from the Taal volcano reached Manila, 65 kilometers (40 miles) to the north, on Sunday, forcing the shutdown of the country’s main airport, with more than 500 flights canceled. The airport partially reopened Monday after the ashfall eased.

There were no immediate reports of any deaths or major damage directly blamed on the eruption. A truck, however, skidded out of control on an ash-blanketed road, killing the driver and injuring three companions in Laguna province in an accident, police said may have been linked to slippery conditions.

The government’s disaster-response agency and other officials reported more than 30,000 villagers fled their homes in the hard-hit province of Batangas and nearby Cavite province. Officials expected the number to swell.

Some residents could not immediately flee their ash-blanketed villages because of a lack of transportation and poor visibility. Others refused to leave their homes and farms.

Image Source : AP Taal volcano spews ash in view from Batangas, southern Philippines on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Red-hot lava gushed out of a volcano near the Philippine capital on Monday, as thousands of people fled the area through heavy ash.

Image Source : AP Residents arrive at local school after being evacuated from the heavy ash and debris from the Taal volcano eruption in Santo Tomas, Batangas, southern Philippines on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Image Source : AP Erman Batan breaks in tears over her missing husband Roberto who she has not seen since they evacuated their homes near the Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

Image Source : AP An ash-covered vehicle drives down a muddy road as Taal volcano continues to erupt in Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Image Source : AP Residents clean ash outside their homes as Taal Volcano still spews ash on Monday Jan. 13, 2020, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Manila, Philippines. The small volcano near the Philippine capital that draws tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake erupted with a massive plume of ash and steam Sunday, prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and forcing Manila's international airport to shut down.

Image Source : AP A dog walks along ash fall covered road as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash in Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Manila, Philippines.

Image Source : AP Residents walk in a cloud of ash as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash on Monday Jan. 13, 2020, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Manila, Philippines.

Image Source : AP Residents wait to be evacuated as heavy ash and debris from the Taal volcano eruption continues to cover their town in Talisay, Batangas, southern Philippines on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Image Source : AP A family evacuates to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

Image Source : AP Motorcycles ride along an ash-covered road as they evacuate to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Lemery, Batangas, southern Philippines on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

Image Source : AP A man walks along ash fall covered plants and equipment as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash on Monday Jan. 13, 2020, in Tagaytay, Cavite province, south of Manila, Philippines. The small volcano near the Philippine capital that draws tourists for its picturesque setting in a lake erupted with a massive plume of ash and steam Sunday, prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and forcing Manila's international airport to shut down.

Image Source : AP A family takes cover from clouds of ash as they evacuate to safety as Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Red-hot lava is gushing from the volcano after a sudden eruption of ash and steam that forced residents to flee and shut down Manila’s airport, offices and schools.

