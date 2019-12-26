Image Source : SEVERE-WEATHER.EU 9 dead as typhoon Phanfone slams Philippines

At least nine people were killed as typhoon Phanfone slammed the Philippines, bringing with it strong winds and heavy rain, authorities said on Thursday. The Philippine Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said the typhoon killed six people in Iloilo province, two in Capiz and one in Leyte, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the typhoon has affected nearly 2,400 people in 38 villages in the central Philippines and northern Mindanao region.

The NDRRMC also reported that more than 100 domestic and international flights have been cancelled due to the typhoon.

Nearly 16,000 sea travellers, nearly 1,400 rolling cargoes, and 41 ferries were stranded due to the typhoon.

Typhoon Phanfone made landfall on Tuesday afternoon in Eastern Samar province.

It has left a trail of destruction as it swept across the central Philippines and areas off the southern tip of the main Luzon island. Huge flooding was reported in many affected areas.

Phanfone is the 21st typhoon to hit the Philippines this year.

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, Phanfone was headed to the South China Sea towards Vietnam.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and Pacific typhoon belt.

Landslides and flash floods are common across the Philippines during the rainy season, especially when typhoon hits.

