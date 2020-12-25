Philippines: Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Manila

Friday, December 25, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Manila Published on: December 25, 2020 9:36 IST
Image Source : PTI

An earthquake of magnitude measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale hit the Philippines' capital Manila at 5:13 am on Friday, as per National Centre for Seismology. The epicenter of the quake is 93km away from Manila. 

The quake occurred at a depth of 123 km. No damage or casualty has been reported so far. 

On Tuesday night, an earthquake of 6.0 magnitude hit Palau's Melekeok. Due to which tremors were also felt in the Philippines.

