Philippines: Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Manila

An earthquake of magnitude measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale hit the Philippines' capital Manila at 5:13 am on Friday, as per National Centre for Seismology. The epicenter of the quake is 93km away from Manila.

The quake occurred at a depth of 123 km. No damage or casualty has been reported so far.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 25-12-2020, 05:13:43 IST, Lat: 13.85 & Long: 120.59, Depth: 123 Km ,Location: 93km SSW of Manila, Philippinesfor more information https://t.co/JjqrwEyDHK @ndmaindia — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 25, 2020

On Tuesday night, an earthquake of 6.0 magnitude hit Palau's Melekeok. Due to which tremors were also felt in the Philippines.

