Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia: List of countries queuing up to buy BrahMos after Operation Sindoor India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has drawn significant international interest following its reported use in Operation Sindoor, with confirmed deals from the Philippines and advanced talks with Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

New Delhi:

India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has garnered significant international attention following its reported use in Operation Sindoor, a strategic military operation by the Indian Armed Forces. The missile's performance during this operation has positioned it as a sought-after asset for several countries aiming to bolster their defense capabilities. Operation Sindoor, conducted days after the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 tourists dead, reportedly inflicted significant damage on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The missile, known for its versatility and precision, has emerged as a key export for India, attracting interest from several other nations, including those in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and South America.

Confirmed and prospective buyers

Philippines: In January 2022, the Philippines signed a $375 million deal with India for three BrahMos missile batteries. The first batch was delivered in April 2024, and the second batch arrived in April 2025, marking a significant step in the country's defense modernization efforts. Indonesia: Indonesia has been in advanced discussions with India regarding the procurement of BrahMos missiles. While initial reports suggested a potential $450 million deal, the Indonesian defense ministry stated in March 2025 that no final decision had been made. Vietnam: India and Vietnam are close to finalizing a $700 million agreement for the transfer of BrahMos missiles, aimed at enhancing Vietnam's maritime and aerial defense capabilities amid rising tensions in the South China Sea. Malaysia: The Royal Malaysian Air Force has expressed interest in acquiring the air-launched variant of the BrahMos missile for integration with its Sukhoi Su-30MKM fighter jets, reflecting Malaysia's intent to strengthen its aerial defense capabilities.

List of other interested nations

Beyond these countries, several others have shown interest in the BrahMos missile system, including:

Thailand

Singapore

Brunei

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

the United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Oman

Brazil

Chile

Argentina

Venezuela

These nations are exploring the acquisition of BrahMos to enhance their defense arsenals, particularly in the domains of coastal and naval defense.

About BrahMos missile

Developed jointly by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya, the BrahMos missile is renowned for its supersonic speed, precision, and versatility. Capable of being launched from land, sea, air, and submarines, it has a range of nearly 300 kilometers and can carry a warhead weighing between 200 and 300 kilograms. The missile's "fire and forget" capability, coupled with its stealth technology and advanced guidance system, makes it a formidable asset in modern warfare.

The successful deployment of BrahMos during Operation Sindoor has not only demonstrated India's advanced military capabilities but has also positioned the missile as a key player in the global defense market, with multiple countries seeking to incorporate it into their defense strategies.