Philippines earthquake death count rises to 35 as jolts lead to landslides and tsunami | Top updates

New Delhi:

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of the Philippines on Monday morning has brought the death count to at least 35 and injuring more than 200 others. Authorities say the death toll could rise further as search and rescue teams continue to look for survivors trapped under collapsed buildings. The earthquake, the strongest to hit the Philippines this year, struck at 7:37 am local time. Its epicentre was located offshore near Sarangani province on Mindanao island at a depth of about 33 kilometres.

Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of seismic faults around the ocean, which means the country is among the world's most disaster-prone countries.

Philippines earthquake | Latest updates

Building collapse, falling debris and landslides cause deaths: ​Many of the deaths were caused by collapsing buildings, falling debris and a deadly landslide triggered by the quake. At least 13 people were killed when a landslide buried villagers in Glan, Sarangani province. Four more people died elsewhere in the province, while other fatalities were reported in South Cotabato, Davao Occidental and Balut Island. Authorities said at least four people remain missing in General Santos City, where several buildings collapsed or suffered severe damage. Rescue teams are searching a supermarket, warehouse, school and other damaged structures for possible survivors.

Tsunami hits coastline: The earthquake triggered a tsunami that sent waves of up to one metre (three feet) crashing into parts of the southern Philippine coastline. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded tsunami waves at six monitoring stations, with the highest reaching 1.4 metres in Kiamba town.Tsunami alerts were issued across parts of the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan. However, authorities later lifted the warnings after the threat largely passed. Some coastal communities reported damage, including several houses built on stilts that were hit by the waves.

The earthquake triggered a tsunami that sent waves of up to one metre (three feet) crashing into parts of the southern Philippine coastline. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded tsunami waves at six monitoring stations, with the highest reaching 1.4 metres in Kiamba town.Tsunami alerts were issued across parts of the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Japan. However, authorities later lifted the warnings after the threat largely passed. Some coastal communities reported damage, including several houses built on stilts that were hit by the waves. Building collapse: General Santos City, a major economic hub in southern Philippines, was among the worst-hit areas. Videos circulating on social media showed buildings collapsing into piles of rubble. One video captured a shopping complex housing a Jollibee restaurant reduced to debris. The city's international airport was temporarily shut down following the earthquake, leading to the cancellation of 17 domestic flights. Power outages were also reported in several affected areas.

General Santos City, a major economic hub in southern Philippines, was among the worst-hit areas. Videos circulating on social media showed buildings collapsing into piles of rubble. One video captured a shopping complex housing a Jollibee restaurant reduced to debris. The city's international airport was temporarily shut down following the earthquake, leading to the cancellation of 17 domestic flights. Power outages were also reported in several affected areas. First day of classes after summer break: The earthquake struck on the first day of classes after a two-month summer break, causing panic among students and teachers. At Mahayahay Elementary School, videos showed children screaming and crying as classrooms and school grounds shook violently. In Malita town, more than 100 students and several teachers had gathered for a flag-raising ceremony when the quake struck. "Their excitement on the first day of school turned to trauma," school principal Rosavel Cachuela said. Despite the panic, no students were reported injured at the school.

The earthquake struck on the first day of classes after a two-month summer break, causing panic among students and teachers. At Mahayahay Elementary School, videos showed children screaming and crying as classrooms and school grounds shook violently. In Malita town, more than 100 students and several teachers had gathered for a flag-raising ceremony when the quake struck. "Their excitement on the first day of school turned to trauma," school principal Rosavel Cachuela said. Despite the panic, no students were reported injured at the school. Second earthquake follows: About two hours after the main earthquake, a second strong earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude struck the same region, raising fears of further damage. Officials warned residents to stay away from damaged buildings as strong aftershocks could cause weakened structures to collapse.

About two hours after the main earthquake, a second strong earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude struck the same region, raising fears of further damage. Officials warned residents to stay away from damaged buildings as strong aftershocks could cause weakened structures to collapse. International support provided: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended classes in affected parts of Mindanao and ordered emergency response agencies to speed up rescue and relief efforts. "Move to higher ground now. Do not wait. Your life is more important than anything left behind," Marcos said during tsunami evacuation efforts. The United States, Japan, France and New Zealand have all expressed support and offered assistance to the Philippines as recovery operations continue.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended classes in affected parts of Mindanao and ordered emergency response agencies to speed up rescue and relief efforts. "Move to higher ground now. Do not wait. Your life is more important than anything left behind," Marcos said during tsunami evacuation efforts. The United States, Japan, France and New Zealand have all expressed support and offered assistance to the Philippines as recovery operations continue. Disaster prone nation: The Philippines frequently experiences earthquakes and volcanic activity because it lies along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," one of the world's most active seismic zones. The country is also regularly hit by powerful typhoons, making it one of the most disaster-prone nations in the world.

Also Read: 7.8 magnitude earthquake in southern Philippines leaves 4 dead, 200 injured; tsunami alert issued