Philippines earthquake: 7.6 magnitude quake strikes Mindanao, tsunami warning issued Earthquake in the Philippines: The island nation was jolted by a strong 7.6 magnitude earthquake on Friday.

Manila:

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck off the southern Philippine province on Friday morning, prompting warnings of a possible hazardous tsunami in nearby areas.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quake was expected to cause damage and aftershocks. It was centred at sea, about 62 kilometres southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental province, and resulted from movement along a fault at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Honolulu reported that hazardous waves could occur within 300 kilometres of the epicentre, though it added that there was no wider threat of a tsunami.

With inputs from AP