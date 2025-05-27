Philadelphia mass shooting: Two dead, 8 injured at Fairmount Park, say reports According to local media reports, the incident happened around 10:30 pm on Lemon Hill Drive. The police said that all injured persons are in stable condition.

Philadelphia:

Two people are reported dead while 8 others were injured at Fairmount Park in the United States' Philadelphia on Monday night. According to the police, at least two of the shooting victims are believed to be juveniles. According to local media reports, the incident happened around 10:30 pm on Lemon Hill Drive. The police said that all injured persons are in in stable condition.

This comes after ten people were shot during a fight that started on a private boat holding a holiday weekend party Sunday night on the South Carolina coast.

No one died in the shooting in Little River around 9:30 pm, although some of the wounded were in critical condition, Horry County Police said in a statement.

At least one person was taken to the hospital who was not hurt by gunfire, police said.

The shooting happened around a dock where a private charter boat leaves for cruises. The boat was docked and detectives are trying to figure out exactly where the fight and shooting began, police said.