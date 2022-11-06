US: 12 injured in shooting outside bar in Philadelphia's East Allegheny

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE US: 12 people injured in Philadelphia bar shooting

At least 12 people were shot outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday (US time). The incident was reported from the area of East Allegheny and Kensington avenues, Philadelphia local news reported.

There was no immediate report on the condition of the victims and was unclear as to what led to the shooting.

Several incidents of mass shootings have been reported in the US in the recent past, for which US President Joe Biden had earlier expressed his anguish.

Condemning the mass shootings in America, he said that there is so much gun violence that many killings do not even make the news anymore.

Meanwhile, a US federal judge temporarily struck down key parts of a new law in New York that governs gun licensing earlier.

Judge Glenn T Suddaby of the US District Court for the Northern District of New York said the state has "further reduced a first-class constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defence" into a mere "request."

He said that several law provisions had no historical justification, a controversial requirement put forward by the high court last spring.

The law was enacted in the wake of a Supreme Court decision earlier this summer striking down certain protections.

Among the New York law provisions that the state cannot enforce is one that defines Times Square as a "gun-free zone." The law is aimed at placing restrictions on carrying a concealed handgun outside the home, a report stated.

(With inputs from ANI)

